Petaluma’s teenage skateboarding sensation Minna Stess, already a national champion, has taken an even bigger jump, joining the best in the world on the podium in the Rio Park and Street World Championships.

Now 16, Stess finished third in Park against the best skateboarders in the world in competition held in Rio de Janeiro. According to Stess’ father, Andrew, the event was the first truly international competition held since the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the two skaters who finished ahead of the Petaluman were first and third in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As satisfying as Stess’ performance and podium finish was, it was a touch disappointing because the competition was not an Olympic qualifying event. This was due to a dispute between meet host Brazilian Skate Confederation and World Skate, the governing body for worldwide skateboarding and roller sports.

“It was kind of sad it wasn’t a qualifying event,” Stess said. “I was disappointed, but it turned out fine. There wasn’t as much pressure. It was more like a fun contest.”

Because of lack of qualifying events leading up to the event, Stess had to go through pre-qualifying runs to reach the finals.

“In my first event, I didn’t figure my time right and had just 10 seconds left to figure out what I was going to do for my last run,” she said. She managed to advance and found her pace as the competition continued.

When she found out the event was not an Olympic qualifier, she wasn’t sure she was going to compete. “I’m glad I did,” she said. “It basically helped me get my mind into the competition I am going to face ahead.”

It also allowed her to reconnect with friends from around the world she has made through skateboarding. “Everybody came,” she said. “It was the best international competition I have ever been to.”

Next up for the Petaluman is the USA Skateboarding National Championships in December. Stess won the event last year and is again a member of the USA National team.

She is also taking aim at the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris after narrowly missing qualifying for the 2020 games – actually held in 2021 because of COVID – in Tokyo.

Her national championship, competition in the nationally televised X-Games, and now a podium finish against the best women’s skateboarders in the world mark a continual climb to international prominence since Stess first began competing at age 8.

Her skateboarding has earned her a house full of trophies and awards and taken her to competitions all over the world.

She is now in her junior year in high school and grateful to be able to attend Petaluma’s Valley Oaks Independent Studies High School. “It allows me to have time for my competitions,” she explained.