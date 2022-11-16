For his effort guiding a heavily undermanned varsity squad to a stellar season last spring, Healdsburg High School baseball coach Mark Domenichelli was recently selected as the North Coast Section’s representative for a national group’s California Coach of the Year award in baseball for the 2021-22 school year.

“I was shocked,” Domenichelli of the recognition by the National Federation of State High School Associations. “But it’s just cool for the school and the kids. It’s really for the players and the kids and the community.”

Between player turnout decimated by COVID and several injuries to key players throughout the season, Domenichelli affectionately referred to last year’s team as a “MASH unit.” The Greyhounds began last season with a varsity roster of 11 players, but after a season-ending injury to Domenichelli’s son, Jack, they played their last 12 games with just 10.

Despite the odds, the Greyhounds finished second in the North Bay League Redwood division, made it to the second round of the NCS playoffs and won 17 games overall, the most they’ve won in a season since 2006.

“It was epic,” Domenichelli said. “It was one of the best years I’ve ever had around kids. Not one bad player, not one bad attitude, nothing. They all showed up, did everything I asked them to do and win or lose, they were always happy.”

Of their 10 players, the Greyhounds had four make the First-Team All-League list.

“It’s all about perspective, too,” Domenichelli added. “Between COVID and all the guys that have helped me along the way — Coach (Derek) DeBenedetti and Coach (John) Goelz at Sonoma State — to me it’s more of a thank you, it’s more for them because I get this award and I’m thanking them for all they did for me over the years.”

