Prep football: Former Cardinal Newman, Windsor head coach Paul Cronin resigns suddenly from new job in Ohio

Just weeks into his tenure at Newark Catholic in Ohio, former Cardinal Newman and Windsor head football coach Paul Cronin has resigned from his position, the school announced in a statement Monday night.

“We are disappointed in having to inform you that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, we accepted the resignation of Paul Cronin as football coach and athletic director of Newark Catholic High school,” the statement, signed by Athletic Director Tom Pickering and Interim Principal Tonya Hawk, said. “Earlier that day, the school was made aware of an incident involving conduct by Mr. Cronin that constituted a violation of Mr. Cronin’s employment contract. The conduct did not involve any students at Newark Catholic High School, nor to our knowledge involve any illegal conduct. After confronting Mr. Cronin on the matter, Mr. Cronin decided to resign.”

Cronin accepted the position at Newark Catholic in March. A phone call to Cronin was not immediately returned on Monday night.

Cronin left for Ohio as the second-winningest football coach in Sonoma County history. He coached at Cardinal Newman from 2003 to 2020, leading the program to five North Coast Section title, three state title game appearances and one state title in 2019.

Cronin left Cardinal Newman for Windsor in the spring of 2020. In his one year at the helm this past fall, he led the Jaguars to an 11-2 season, a second-place finish in the North Bay League-Oak and the program’s second section title in school history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

