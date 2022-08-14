Prep football: Players to watch from the North Bay League-Redwood

There will be no shortage of football talent taking the field when North Bay teams kick off the season on Aug. 26.

Here are some players to watch in the North Bay League-Redwood.

Healdsburg

RB/CB Cameron Pippi; 5-7, 140; Sr

Second-Team All-League Redwood selection at running back.

QB/SS Jeremiah Michener; Sr.

Shifty dual-threat quarterback with good pocket-presence. Tight spiral on the ball and makes every ball catchable.

OL/DL Logan Cardona; 5-7, 225; Jr.

Second-team All-NBL Redwood selection on the offensive line.

Also keep an eye on:

OL/DL Logan Cardona; 5-7, 225; Jr.; LB Nathaniel Rowland; So; Eddy Silva; Sr.; OL/DL Alexis Gonzalez; Jr.

Maria Carrillo

RB Sam Lawson; 6-2, 185; Sr.

Second-team All-NBL Oak at running back.

RB/LB Sam Mortimer; 5-10, 175; Sr.

Strong, powerful runner who is returning first-team All-NBL Oak at the running back position.

RB Reed Sherman; 5-9, 150; Sr.

Second-team All-NBL Oak as a defensive back.

Also keep an eye on:

QB Tommy McPhee; Jr.; OL/DE Max Capone-Nelson; Sr.; OL Brendan Fitzpatrick; Sr.; WR Trey Cummins; Jr.

Piner

QB/OLB Matty Erickson; 6-0, 170; Jr.

Transitioning to QB from WR, where he averaged over 60 yards per game. Second team All-League Redwood at outside linebacker.

WR/CB Jaden Hernandez; 5'8, 140; So.

Athletic wideout who is quick off the line. Doubles as a cornerback on the defensive side.

WR/S Anthony Castellani; 6,0, 180; Sr.

Tall, lengthy wideout who could do some damage on jump balls.

Also keep an eye on:

WR/LB Jaiden White; Jr.; WR NJ Robert; Sr.; C/DT Kevin Gallegos Martinez; Jr.; T/DT Brennan Segal; Jr.

St. Vincent de Paul

RB/LB Kai Hall; 5-8, 180; Jr.

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the Redwood. Led team with 1,794 all-purpose yards. Rushed for 1,474 yards and 20 touchdowns. Three-star recruit with offers from Navy, Army and Air Force.

OL Cam Vaughn; 6-2, 290; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League offensive lineman. Had 23 tackles, two for loss and a sack. Has offers from Johns Hopkins, Western Oregon, Carnegie Mellon, and UPenn.

TE/LB Nathan Rooks; 6-1, 220; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League linebacker. Had 82 tackles with 17 for loss and five sacks. Also had 13 carries for 103 yards with two touchdowns and five receptions for 92 yards with a touchdown. Two-star recruit with offers from Puget Sound, Morehouse College, Livingstone College

Also keep an eye on:

WR Jack Davis, Jr.; DB/WR Malcom Rooks, Jr.; WR/S Nico Antonini, Jr.; WR/DB Tye Nickens, So.; QB/DE/TE Eddy Stone, Sr.

Ukiah

FB/MLB Dante Brown; Sr.

First-Team All-NBL Oak as an inside linebacker. Returns for senior season to lead the defense.

WR/S Hunter Schnitzius; Sr.

Second team All-NBL Oak at wide receiver.

RB/CB Ky Parrish; Sr.

First-team All-NBL Oak at running back, and second-team All-NBL at defensive back. Set to be the Wildcats’ workhorse on offense.

Also keep an eye on:

OLB Shay Parrish; Jr.; OL/DL Julian Maldonado; Sr.; WR/LB Marcus Fenk; Sr.; QB Johnny Silva; Sr.

Staff writer Gus Morris contributed to this story.

