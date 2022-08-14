Prep football: Players to watch in the North Bay League-Oak

There will be no shortage of football talent taking the field when North Bay teams kick off the season on Aug. 26.

Here are some players to watch in the North Bay League-Oak.

Analy

QB Sammy Long; 5-10, 195; Sr.

Passed for 1,383 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a junior.

WR Giovanni Visintin; 5-7, 140; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League wide receiver. Had 21 receptions for 286 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. Third on the team with 393 all-purpose yards.

OL/DE Ty Sheffler; 6-2, 230; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League offensive lineman.

Also keep an eye on:

WR/DB Logan Mitchell, Jr.; WR/DB Diego Ruvalcaba, Sr.; RB Jaden Brady, WR/DB Solomon Hall, Sr.; WR/LB Liam Drake, Sr., S Corbin Drake, Jr.; LB Lucas Castleberry, Sr.; WR/CB Jafet Gonzalez, Sr.

Cardinal Newman

RB/LB Santino Acevedo; 6-0, 210; Sr.

Co-Player of the Year in the Oak as a junior. Led Cardinals with 1,525 all-purpose yards (1,153 rushing) and had a league-best 23 rushing touchdowns. Also had 76 tackles with eight for loss. Three-star prospect with an offer from Carroll College.

DE Jesse Myers; 6-3, 230; So.

Returning First-Team All-League defensive end. Led Cardinals with 11 tackles for loss, 10 sacks as a freshman.

ST/WR/DB Nick Ayre; 5-8, 175, Sr.

Specialist of the Year as a junior. Returned 24 kickoffs for 490 yards (20.4 average), 15 punts for 251 yards (16.7 average). Also had two touchdown receptions and 34 total tackles.

Also keep an eye on:

LB Zack Homan, Jr.; RB/LB Kaize Steverson, Jr.; TE Santiago Adan, Jr.; WR/DB Zach Kelly, Sr.; QB Matthew Hilden, Jr.; WR Jamari Gentry, So.

Montgomery

QB Lucas Foye; 6-1, 180; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League quarterback from the Redwood. Passed for 1,132 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions with five rushing touchdowns.

DL/RB Samuel Valenti; 6-2, 220; Jr.

Returning Defensive Player of the Year in the Redwood. Had 55 tackles with team-bests in tackles for loss (11) and sacks (six). Committed to USC for baseball.

WR/DB Keegan Peterson; 5-9, 170; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League receiver and defensive back in the Redwood. Was Vikings’ leading receiver as a junior with 26 receptions, 514 yards and eight touchdowns. Also had four interceptions and a rushing touchdown.

Also keep an eye on:

OL Asher Blain, Sr.; LB Colton Whitestine, Sr.; WR/OLB Owen Faustino, Sr.; WR/DE Izeyah Wright, Jr.; WR/CB Joey Bowser, Sr.; WR/LB David Parker, Sr.; WR/DB Alex Alverez, Sr.; OL/DL Waisea Bainbure, Sr.

Rancho Cotate

WR/DB Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale; 6-0, 170; Sr.

Co-Player of the Year in the Oak as a junior. Had 61 receptions for 941 yards and eight touchdowns, all team-highs, in eight games. Also led the team with 1,496 all-purpose yards and four interceptions. Three-star recruit committed to Cal

QB Liam Keaney; 6-2, 185; Sr.

Reigning Oak Offensive Player of the Year in the Oak.. Passed for 2,254 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Also rushed for 434 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR/DB Ananias Walker; 6-1, 185; Jr.

Returning First-Team All-League defensive back. Second on the team in receiving as a sophomore with 31 receptions for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Three-star recruit with offers from Cal, Oregon State, Colorado State and Washington.

Also keep an eye on:

OL Malik Cleveland, Sr.; WR/DB Nick Fa’agata, Sr.; WR/RB Toputu Hale, Jr.; WR/LB Jacob Pruitt, Jr.; WR/DB Abel Calvillo, Sr.; WR/DB Dylan Gagnon, Sr.;

Santa Rosa

WR/DB Nolan Frost; 6-4, 190; Sr.

Reigning Defensive Back of the Year and a First-Team All-League receiver in the Redwood. Had 20 receptions for team-high 429 yards and four touchdowns. Added 249 rushing yards on 45 carries with four touchdowns. Also had a team-high five interceptions.

RB/LB Adan Lemus; 5-11, 185; Jr.

Returning First-Team All-League linebacker in the Redwood. Led team with 70 tackles, three for loss with two sacks. Also rushed 19 times for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

LB Louwegie Arriaga; 5-11, 190; Sr.

Returning Second-Team All-League linebacker in the Redwood. Had 29 tackles, two for loss and had nine carries for 105 yards with two touchdowns.

Also keep an eye on:

OL/DL Iverson Toleafoa, Jr.; Talan Patrick, Jr.; QB Henry Younger, Sr.; QB Nolan Bankston, Jr.

Windsor

WR/DB Hayden Anderson; 6-1, 195; So.

Returning First-Team All-League wide receiver and defensive back. Second on the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (998) and touchdowns (9). Also had a team-high four interceptions.

QB Judson Anderson, 6-2, 215, Jr.

Big-bodied dual-threat quarterback with a good arm. Led Windsor’s JV team to a 9-0 record as a sophomore.

WR/DB Gunnar Erickson; 5-10, 165; Jr.

Had seven receptions for 67 yards as a sophomore. Second-best returning receiver for the Jaguars.

Also keep an eye on:

OL/DL Nate Ojeda Viramontes, Sr.; DL Conner Contreras, Sr.; LB Cameron Crean, Sr; WR Joseph Campbell, Jr.; LB Trent Becker, Sr; WR/CB Kienan McAlister, Jr.

