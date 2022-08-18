Prep football preview: Rancho Cotate has championship expectations

Rancho Cotate is set to defend its North Bay League-Oak title with one of its most talented teams in recent memory. Here’s a closer look at the Cougars.

Rancho Cotate (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 10-2, 5-0; first in NBL-Oak, lost in second round of NCS Division 2 playoffs.

Key losses: TE/DL Gino Mencarini, RB Ryan Kane, OL/DL Tama Peleti, OL Alex Prado, OL Garrett Adam, DL Robert Mollison, WR/DB Jimmy LeMar, DB Angel Ruiz, LB Tyler Nixon

Key returners: WR/DB Sailasa Vadrawale, Sr.; QB Liam Keaney, Sr.; OL/DL Malik Cleveland, Sr.; WR/DB Ananias Walker, Jr.; WR/LB Jacob Pruitt, Jr.; RB/DB Tupotu Hale, Jr.; WR Abel Calvillo, Jr.; WR/DB Dylan Gagnon, Sr.

Outlook:

The Cougars brought home their first league title since 2014 last season, outlasting both Windsor and Cardinal Newman in a thrilling league race with nailbiting wins. This year, they’re bursting at the seams with talent as most of their skill players return. But as the first game nears, they still have some question marks at key positions.

Wide receiver/defensive back Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale, a Cal commit and the reigning Co-Player of the Year in the Oak; quarterback Liam Keaney, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the Oak; and lineman Malik Cleveland, a UC Davis commit and returning first-team all-leaguer on both sides of the ball highlight the impressive senior talent that the Cougars return.

Also back are wide receiver/defensive back Ananias Walker, a junior three-star recruit with offers from Oregon State, Washington, Cal and Colorado State, junior wide receiver/linebacker Jacob Pruitt, the county’s fastest boys 100- and 200-meter sprinter, and junior running back/defensive back Tupotu Hale, who is slated to replace Ryan Kane, the Oak’s Co-Back of the Year.

Head coach Gehrig Hotaling, entering his sixth season at the helm, said last week that preseason preparation is already ahead of schedule.

“I’d say it was probably one of our best summers ever as far as installation goes and being up to speed on the playbook before we hit Aug. 8,” said Hotaling, who has a 44-13 record since taking over in 2017. “Now it’s just about polishing and refining up until it’s time to play.”

The big question mark heading into their opener in a few weeks is who will be filling their gaps on the line. The Cougars graduated five all-league linemen, including Lineman of the Year Tama Peleti. Cleveland will provide a huge boost on both sides, but who lines up next to him is still being ironed out.

“If we just go based on who’s returning and who is going to be a rookie out there, our line has got its work cut out for us,” Hotaling said. “But I have all the faith in the world in our coaches and the kids that are trying to win those spots.”

Schedule: Aug. 26 at Las Lomas, Sept. 2 vs. Redwood, Sept. 9 vs. Sacramento, Sept. 16 at Vanden-Fairfield, Bye, Sept. 30 at Pleasant Valley-Chico, Oct. 7 vs. Analy*, Oct. 14 at Windsor*, Oct. 21 at Cardinal Newman*, Oct. 28 vs. Montgomery*, Nov. 4 vs. Santa Rosa* (* = league game).

