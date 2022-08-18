Prep football preview: Windsor looks to build on last season’s success

Following up their historically successful 2021 season will be a tall task but Windsor seems up for the challenge under new head coach Dean Sexton. Here’s a closer look at the Jaguars.

Windsor (NBL-Oak)

Last season: 11-2, 3-1; third in NBL-Oak, won NCS Division 3 title, lost in first round of CIF State Division 3-AA playoffs

Key losses: QB Chase Vehmeyer, WR/DB Makhi Johnson, RB/LB Damian Escarcega, OL Phillip Tappin, DL Jesus Cuevas, LB Cayden Holman, OL Angel Solorio, OL, Logan Lino, WR Nicholas Fa’agata, LB Kaeden Timmons

Key returners: WR/DB Hayden Anderson, So.; OL Nate Ojeda Viramontes, Sr.; OL/DL Conner Contreras, Sr.; WR/DB Gunnar Erickson, Jr.; LB Cameron Crean, Sr.; LB Trent Becker, Sr.

Outlook:

While last year’s historic season will be a tough act to follow, the Jaguars and first-year head coach DJ Sexton are as confident as ever heading into this season.

“I really like this team,” said Sexton, who coached with former Windsor and Cardinal Newman head coach Paul Cronin for 18 years. “I think this team has a chance to be as good as any team we’ve had.”

While the Jaguars graduated their dynamic trio of quarterback Chase Vehmeyer, wide receiver/defensive back Makhi Johnson and running back/linebacker Damian Escarcega — along with several other standouts from their NCS championship team from last fall — they’ve reloaded with a mix of young emerging skill players and returning linemen.

As of the first week of official practice, none of their four projected starting wide receivers are seniors. The group is led by returning starters Hayden Anderson, a sophomore, and Gunnar Erickson, a junior.

They’ll be catching passes from Judson Anderson, a junior and Hayden Anderson’s older brother. He was the starter for Windsor’s undefeated JV team last fall and has impressed during offseason 7-on-7 events. Sexton said he could’ve been on varsity last year but with Vehmeyer on varsity, they kept him down at JV to get playing time.

“Judson has really advanced,” Sexton said. “Not only does he throw a really good ball and manage the game well, but he’s a big, strong, physical kid, so when you start adding the offensive line and go to 11-on-11, he’s even more of a weapon because he’s a guy you can run with, a dual-threat guy.”

Sexton is also confident about the Jaguars’ line, which returns three starters on offense and defense.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Tamalpais, Sept. 2 at Escalon, Sept. 9 vs. Campolindo, Sept. 16 vs. Lincoln-San Francisco, Bye, Sept. 30 at Skyline-Oakland, Oct. 7 at Santa Rosa*, Oct. 14 vs. Rancho Cotate*, Oct. 21 at Montgomery*, Oct. 28 at Analy*, Nov. 4 vs. Cardinal Newman* (* = league game).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.