Prep football: Stat stars from Week 9

Here are the top local performers from Week 9 of the high school football season.

Judson Anderson, junior, quarterback, Windsor

12-for-17 passing, 303 yards, TD, 29 rushing yards, TD in a 35-0 win over Montgomery.

Jaret Bosarge, senior, quarterback, St. Vincent

Seven-for-18 passing, 108 yards, 3 TDs, 57 rushing yards, 2 TDs and a fumble recovery on D in a 42-14 win over Ukiah.

Wyatt Abramson, senior, quarterback, Casa Grande

16-for-26 passing, 162 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD in a 23-22 loss to American Canyon.

Jacob Pruitt, junior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

14 carries, 122 yards, 2 TDs in a 27-0 win over Cardinal Newman.

Trent Ohman, junior, quarterback, Sonoma Valley

Six-for-10 passing for 81 yards, 2 TDs, Int, 14 carries, 87 yards, TD in a 44-20 loss to Vintage.

Nolan Bankston, junior, quarterback, Santa Rosa

Nine carries, 109 yards in a 47-20 loss to Analy.

Silas Pologeorgis, senior, running back, Petaluma

10 carries, 170 yards, 2 TDs in a 54-7 win over Napa.

Dylan Follrad, senior, running back, Santa Rosa

11 carries, 105 yards, TD in a 47-20 loss to Analy.

Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent

16 carries, 103 yards, two catches, 14 yards, TD in a 42-14 win over Ukiah.

Michael Mendoza, junior, running back, Santa Rosa

Eight carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs in a 47-20 loss to Analy.

Hayden Anderson, sophomore, wide receiver, Windsor

Five catches, 172 yards, TD, a 56-yard passing TD and an interception in a 35-0 win over Montgomery.

Jack Davis, junior, wide receiver, St. Vincent

Two carries, 55 yards, TD and a 46-yard TD reception in a 42-14 win over Ukiah.

Ananias Walker, junior, wide receiver/defensive back, Rancho Cotate

80-yard kickoff return TD in a 27-0 win over Cardinal Newman.

London Sundell, junior, defensive end, Petaluma

Eight total tackles (four solo), 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks in a 54-7 win over Napa.

JJ Grant, senior, linebacker, Petaluma

45-yard pick-six in a 54-7 win over Napa.

CJ Perez, freshman, defensive end, St. Vincent

2.5 sacks in a 42-14 win over Ukiah.

Nathan Rooks, senior, defensive end/full back, St. Vincent

Two sacks and a 17-yard rushing TD in a 42-14 win over Ukiah.

Payden Ihrig, junior, linebacker, Sonoma Valley

13 total tackles (eight solo) in a 44-20 loss to Vintage.

Gavin Pandolfi, junior, safety, Casa Grande

12 total tackles (seven solo) in a 23-22 loss to American Canyon.

Louwegie Arriaga, senior, linebacker, Santa Rosa

10 total tackles in a 47-20 loss to Analy.

Don’t see your team’s stats? Send them to us at sports@pressdemocrat.com.

