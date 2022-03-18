Prep football stunner: Paul Cronin leaving Windsor High after one season

Paul Cronin’s tenure at Windsor High School is over after one season.

The legendary football coach, who is No. 2 in all-time wins in Sonoma County history, stepped down as Windsor’s head coach on Friday. He’s reportedly taking the head coaching job at Newark Catholic in Newark, Ohio.

Multiple sources close to Cronin confirmed the news Friday morning. Cronin did not immediately return phone calls asking for comment.

Cronin informed his players of his departure on Friday morning. He’s leaving Windsor effectively immediately, taking the upcoming spring break as a chance to relocate with his family.

“As shocking as it may seem to the community and our families, I am personally grateful for the time that he and his amazing staff put in with the kids and the program,” said Windsor High athletic director Jamie Williams.

While there have been rumors about his potential exit, Williams said the move came as a bit of surprise to the school.

“It was not something we discussed,” she said. “I guess you could use the word ‘surprised.’”

Williams added that Windsor will begin working to fill the vacant head coaching role. In the meantime, Cronin’s staff is remaining at Windsor to lead spring practices.

“We will be sad to lose him, but we are retaining our staff and everybody is in on board to continue to press forward and continue what we’ve been doing over the course of many years but especially with the success we had this last year,” she said.

In his one season at Windsor, Cronin led the Jaguars to just their second North Coast Section title in school history. Windsor went 11-2 this past season, finishing second in the North Bay League-Oak standings. It went on to win the North Coast Section Division III title, earning its first ever trip to the CIF NorCal playoffs, where it fell to eventual state champion Vanden-Fairfield in the opening round.

Cronin jumped to Windsor during the spring of 2021 after stepping down at Cardinal Newman following 19 successful seasons growing its football program into a regional powerhouse.

Cronin began his coaching career at Piner, his alma mater, in 1998 before landing at Cardinal Newman in 2003. During his 19-year tenure, Cronin led the Cardinals to five NCS titles and three state title game appearances, eventually capturing the school’s first state title in 2019.

Over his career in Sonoma County, Cronin amassed a 222-68-2 overall record. His total career wins are second in county history behind longtime Montgomery head coach Jason Franci, who won 232 games.

The Newark Catholic program he inherits in Ohio is coming off a 14-win season and a runner-up finish in the state playoffs. The program has won nine state titles in school history, including five in the 1980s, and continues to be a high-level player in the state. Over the last three seasons, Newark Catholic has gone 31-9 and has made three consecutive deep runs in the state playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

