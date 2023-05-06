With the baseball and softball regular seasons winding down, North Coast Section tennis is in full swing.

Sonoma County has a singles player headed to the semifinals Saturday in the Division 1 championships, held at James Logan High School in Union City.

There were also some pitchers’ duels and standout performances in the baseball and softball slate.

Let’s look at today’s action.

Tennis

Analy’s Johnathan Doughtie, the No. 2 seed in the NCS Division 1 singles championships, advanced to the semifinals Saturday with Friday’s performance.

Doughtie had a tough opener against Deer Valley’s Axel Scott, as Scott gave him all he could handle in the first set. The Analy sophomore regrouped, however, and took the first set 7-5. It was all Doughtie then in the second set, as he won 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, Doughtie took on Ethan Kincaid from Vintage. It again was another tough opening set for the NBL champion, as he won the tiebreaker 7-4 to win the first set 7-6 (4). Just like the first round, Doughtie took over in the second, winning the set 6-2 and defeating the VVAL champion.

Doughtie now moves on to the semis, where he will take on Elijah Cho from San Leandro. Cho upset the third seed, Acalanes’ Tyler Toni, in three sets: 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

In the doubles bracket, Maria Carrillo’s Chase Carter and Luke Negri had a tough opener, drawing the top-seeded team of Marco Yang and Shrish Choudhary from Mission San Jose. Yang and Choudhary proved too much for the NBL champs, as they won 6-1, 6-1.

Carter and Negri’s teammates, Joseph Manfredi and Henry Nguyen, drew Miramonte’s Gavin Dille and Jonah Elias. After losing the first set 6-3, the NBL runners-up couldn’t recover and lost the second 6-1.

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 18, Sonoma Valley 1 (5)

Lila Partridge is on fire.

Partridge, who went 3-for-4 on the day, hit two home runs and logged seven RBIs as Casa (20-3, 11-1) beat Sonoma Valley (11-12, 4-8) in five innings.

Abby McSweeney and Alex Giacomini also had homers for the VVAL champs.

Georgia Moss got the win in the circle, allowing four hits and one run while striking out four.

For Sonoma Valley, the lone run came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Katherine Kiser belted a double to center field that scored Emma Quackenbush.

No. 3 Petaluma 14, No. 5 Windsor 4

The Trojans (16-6, 8-4) scored five runs in the fourth inning to put the game away, then added another three in the seventh to beat Windsor (12-9, 8-5).

Lily Gemma was the star of the show, notching four singles on the day with an RBI. Petaluma also had two home runs, one from Bella Hudson and the other from Hollie Pardini.

Mya Gonzalez was in the circle for the Trojans, as she surrendered four runs on nine hits while striking out two in 5⅔ innings of work.

For Windsor, the offense garnered nine hits, coming from nine different batters.

Baseball

No. 5 Maria Carrillo 8, Analy 6

The Pumas (13-8, 5-5) took an early lead, and despite a furious comeback by Analy (6-18, 0-10) hung on to get the win.

A Tommy McPhee RBI single, followed by a Pumas base runner scoring on a passed ball, gave Carrillo an early 2-0 lead. Carrillo would also score three runs in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 5-1.

The Tigers, however, would score three in the top of the sixth. Brandon Kirtley’s walk kicked it off, and then Blake Thomas followed that up with a two-run single.

Kai Beehler got the win on the bump for Carrillo, surrendering one run on four hits while striking out two. Kirtley took the loss for the Tigers, allowing five runs on nine hits over four innings and striking out six.

Healdsburg 4, Piner 2

The Greyhounds (14-10, 6-6) scored four runs in the first inning, and that was all they needed to beat Piner (6-16, 3-9).

Sam Vanden Heuvel was on the mound for Healdsburg and he went strong five innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out one. Jack Domenichelli got the save, getting the last six outs on the mound.

Domenichelli also got the big first inning going, drawing a walk that led to a run. Two more runs scored on passed balls, and then John Wallace hit a double to left that scored another.

Montgomery 2, St. Vincent 0

What a pitchers’ duel this game was.

Ben Carlile, on the mound for the Vikings (12-10, 10-2), was on fire to say the least. Carlile threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only four hits on the day while striking out three.

The Mustangs (11-12, 4-8), on the other hand, got a gem from Eddy Stone. Stone went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out eight.

The Vikings broke through in the third inning, as Shane Lerdahl singled to left. Sterling Stoural followed that up with a triple to right, scoring another.

Standings Baseball (* clinched league title) NBL-Oak 1. Cardinal Newman 21-1, 8-1* 2. Windsor 16-5, 7-2 3. Ukiah 14-5, 6-3 4. Maria Carrillo 13-8, 5-5 5. Rancho Cotate 10-12, 2-7 6. Analy 6-18, 0-10 NBL-Redwood 1. Montgomery 12-10, 10-2* 2. Santa Rosa 11-13, 7-5 3. Healdsburg 14-10, 6-6 4. St. Vincent 11-12, 4-8 5. Piner 6-16, 3-9 6. Elsie Allen 0-1, 0-1 VVAL 1. Casa Grande 18-4, 9-2* 2. Petaluma 13-10-1, 7-5 3. Vintage 10-12, 6-5 4. American Canyon 11-12, 6-5 5. Justin-Siena 11-8, 5-5 6. Napa 7-11, 4-7 7. Sonoma Valley 9-13, 1-9 Softball NBL-Oak 1. Maria Carrillo 14-3, 11-2* 2. Windsor 12-9, 8-5 3. Cardinal Newman 14-8, 8-5 4. Montgomery 8-10-2, 5-8 4. Rancho Cotate 6-13, 4-8 6. Analy 5-11, 2-10 NBL-Redwood 1. Ukiah 14-6, 12-0* 2. Santa Rosa 9-7, 9-3 3. St. Vincent 6-11, 6-5 4. Healdsburg 7-11, 5-6 5. Piner 3-12, 3-9 6. Elsie Allen 0-12, 0-12 VVAL 1. Casa Grande 20-3, 11-1* 2. Vintage 14-9, 8-3 3. Petaluma 16-6, 8-4 4. American Canyon 12-9, 6-5 5. Sonoma Valley 11-12, 4-8 6. Napa 6-13, 3-8 7. Justin-Siena 1-12, 0-11

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.