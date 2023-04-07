Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball wins Boras Classic; Analy baseball, softball claim big wins

Cardinal Newman may be the No. 1 baseball team in all of Northern California right now.

The Cardinals won the prestigious Boras Classic North on Thursday evening, beating Bellarmine-San Jose 8-0 in the championship, capping an impressive run through arguably the best tournament field in the state.

The Cardinals, who entered the tournament ranked No. 22 in the state by CalHi Sports, could very well be a top-10 team in the state come next week’s rankings.

In other action across the area Thursday, Analy baseball and softball both picked up big wins over local foes. Here’s a full rundown of all of Thursday’s action.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 8, Bellarmine-San Jose 0

The Cardinals’ perfect season chugs on. Behind a stellar pitching performance from Jack Larson and some timely hitting, they improved to 14-0 with a Boras Classic title to boot.

Larson struck out eight with two walks and four hits over 5⅔ scoreless innings to earn the win.

Landen Rota went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs and Nate Niehaus went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Cardinals offensively.

The Bells (11-4-1) of the West Catholic Athletic League got only one runner in scoring position all game.

The Cardinals led 2-0 after two and took firm control of the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

They resume North Bay League-Oak play next week with a two-game series against Ukiah (8-2).

Analy 9, St. Vincent 8 (8 innings)

Have yourself a week, Ben Menard. For the second game in as many days, the Analy senior led his team to a win with a walk-off RBI double in extra innings.

Menard finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in a big offensive day for the Tigers (5-9). Blake Thomas hit two doubles and drove in two runs, Brandon Kirtley added a double and an RBI, Donnie Rinker scored twice on two hits and Hunter Thomas recorded two RBIs.

Toby Bush earned the win in relief, striking out seven with four hits, two earned runs and three walks allowed over four innings.

The Mustangs (7-7) got a monster offensive game from Eddy Stone. He had a three-hit day that featured two home runs and five RBIs. His second longball of the game was a two-run shot that tied the game in the top of the seventh to force extras.

Nico Antonini went 3-for-6 with a double and three runs scored and Josh Malik hit an RBI double.

Petaluma 5, Vintage 4

The Trojans took an early lead and held off a late rally from the Crushers in Vine Valley Athletic League play to win their fifth straight game Thursday.

A three-run first inning put Petaluma (10-5-1, 5-1) in the driver’s seat early, but Vintage loaded the bases and scored two runs in the seventh. Jackie Palmer surrendered a hit but recorded the final three outs, two via strikeout, to earn the save.

Brayden Breen pitched six strong innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts for the win.

Offensively, Aaron Davainis hit a solo home run, Dante Vachini had an RBI double, Rowan Ball went 1-for-3 with an RBI, Sawyer Sheldon had three hits and scored a run and Finn Lindgren scored a run and had two hits.

Justin-Siena 1, Sonoma Valley 0

The Dragons ran into a buzzsaw in VVAL action Thursday as Braves starter Everet Johnson was nearly perfect in a complete-game shutout.

Johnson struck out eight with one hit and one walk allowed to drop Sonoma Valley to 0-5 in league play and 7-8 overall.

Nic Scevola had the Dragons’ lone hit in the fourth and pitched well but took a no-decision. He struck out three with two walks and three hits in five scoreless innings. The Braves scored their only run in the sixth.

Softball

Analy 6, No. 2 Cardinal Newman 4

The Analy softball team turned in the win of the day as they upset second-ranked Cardinal Newman 6-4 in North Bay League-Oak play Thursday.

The Cardinals (7-4, 1-3), who have now lost three of their last four, led 4-0 after two but the Tigers (3-3, 1-2) rallied to tie the game in the fourth before taking the lead with two more runs in the fifth.

Jordyn Schrag had a hit with two RBIs, Madison Pearson recorded an RBI while Sophia Pellini and Samantha Richmond both had a pair of hits for the Tigers.

Kailha Jarvinen was clutch out of the bullpen to earn the win. She pitched the final 5⅔ innings with four hits and a walk allowed with two strikeouts.

Callie Howard drove in two runs for the Cardinals while Izzy Kunimune added two hits with an RBI.

No. 3 Windsor 9, Montgomery 6

The Jaguars scored early and often to win their fourth in a row and stay unbeaten in NBL-Oak play Thursday.

Esperanza Marquez drove in two runs with a triple, Lily Caughie doubled in a two-hit day and Maddie Senkowski doubled with an RBI while Sophia Soltanizadeh, Zoe Finney and Tianna Towery recorded an RBI apiece for the Jaguars (5-2, 3-0).