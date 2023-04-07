Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball wins Boras Classic; Analy baseball, softball claim big wins

The Cardinals won the prestigious Boras Classic North on Thursday evening, capping an impressive run through arguably the best tournament field in the state.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 6, 2023, 9:52PM

Cardinal Newman may be the No. 1 baseball team in all of Northern California right now.

The Cardinals won the prestigious Boras Classic North on Thursday evening, beating Bellarmine-San Jose 8-0 in the championship, capping an impressive run through arguably the best tournament field in the state.

The Cardinals, who entered the tournament ranked No. 22 in the state by CalHi Sports, could very well be a top-10 team in the state come next week’s rankings.

In other action across the area Thursday, Analy baseball and softball both picked up big wins over local foes. Here’s a full rundown of all of Thursday’s action.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 8, Bellarmine-San Jose 0

The Cardinals’ perfect season chugs on. Behind a stellar pitching performance from Jack Larson and some timely hitting, they improved to 14-0 with a Boras Classic title to boot.

Larson struck out eight with two walks and four hits over 5⅔ scoreless innings to earn the win.

Landen Rota went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs and Nate Niehaus went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Cardinals offensively.

The Bells (11-4-1) of the West Catholic Athletic League got only one runner in scoring position all game.

The Cardinals led 2-0 after two and took firm control of the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

They resume North Bay League-Oak play next week with a two-game series against Ukiah (8-2).

Analy 9, St. Vincent 8 (8 innings)

Have yourself a week, Ben Menard. For the second game in as many days, the Analy senior led his team to a win with a walk-off RBI double in extra innings.

Menard finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in a big offensive day for the Tigers (5-9). Blake Thomas hit two doubles and drove in two runs, Brandon Kirtley added a double and an RBI, Donnie Rinker scored twice on two hits and Hunter Thomas recorded two RBIs.

Toby Bush earned the win in relief, striking out seven with four hits, two earned runs and three walks allowed over four innings.

The Mustangs (7-7) got a monster offensive game from Eddy Stone. He had a three-hit day that featured two home runs and five RBIs. His second longball of the game was a two-run shot that tied the game in the top of the seventh to force extras.

Nico Antonini went 3-for-6 with a double and three runs scored and Josh Malik hit an RBI double.

Petaluma 5, Vintage 4

The Trojans took an early lead and held off a late rally from the Crushers in Vine Valley Athletic League play to win their fifth straight game Thursday.

A three-run first inning put Petaluma (10-5-1, 5-1) in the driver’s seat early, but Vintage loaded the bases and scored two runs in the seventh. Jackie Palmer surrendered a hit but recorded the final three outs, two via strikeout, to earn the save.

Brayden Breen pitched six strong innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts for the win.

Offensively, Aaron Davainis hit a solo home run, Dante Vachini had an RBI double, Rowan Ball went 1-for-3 with an RBI, Sawyer Sheldon had three hits and scored a run and Finn Lindgren scored a run and had two hits.

Justin-Siena 1, Sonoma Valley 0

The Dragons ran into a buzzsaw in VVAL action Thursday as Braves starter Everet Johnson was nearly perfect in a complete-game shutout.

Johnson struck out eight with one hit and one walk allowed to drop Sonoma Valley to 0-5 in league play and 7-8 overall.

Nic Scevola had the Dragons’ lone hit in the fourth and pitched well but took a no-decision. He struck out three with two walks and three hits in five scoreless innings. The Braves scored their only run in the sixth.

Softball

Analy 6, No. 2 Cardinal Newman 4

The Analy softball team turned in the win of the day as they upset second-ranked Cardinal Newman 6-4 in North Bay League-Oak play Thursday.

The Cardinals (7-4, 1-3), who have now lost three of their last four, led 4-0 after two but the Tigers (3-3, 1-2) rallied to tie the game in the fourth before taking the lead with two more runs in the fifth.

Jordyn Schrag had a hit with two RBIs, Madison Pearson recorded an RBI while Sophia Pellini and Samantha Richmond both had a pair of hits for the Tigers.

Kailha Jarvinen was clutch out of the bullpen to earn the win. She pitched the final 5⅔ innings with four hits and a walk allowed with two strikeouts.

Callie Howard drove in two runs for the Cardinals while Izzy Kunimune added two hits with an RBI.

No. 3 Windsor 9, Montgomery 6

The Jaguars scored early and often to win their fourth in a row and stay unbeaten in NBL-Oak play Thursday.

Esperanza Marquez drove in two runs with a triple, Lily Caughie doubled in a two-hit day and Maddie Senkowski doubled with an RBI while Sophia Soltanizadeh, Zoe Finney and Tianna Towery recorded an RBI apiece for the Jaguars (5-2, 3-0).

Mia Avila picked up her second win of the week, pitching another complete game with eight strikeouts, six hits and six runs) zero earned) allowed.

For the Vikings (2-3-1, 0-3), Jayden Cox went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Elle Picard doubled with two RBIs and Sara Habkirk went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

No. 4 Maria Carrillo 8, Rancho Cotate 5

The Pumas kept up with the Jaguars atop the NBL-Oak standing with a big win Thursday over the Cougars.

A tight game through the first three innings, the Pumas (6-1, 3-0) pulled away with three runs in the fourth inning. The Cougars (2-3, 2-2) responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth but would score no more.

Numerous Pumas had huge days at the plate. Rachaely Yaya went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Olivia Rivera tripled and doubled with an RBI, Alexis Hokes doubled with two RBIs and Erin Kelleher had two hits with an RBI.

Madison Cooper threw a complete game to earn the win, striking out 11 with nine hits, three walks and three earned runs.

Alex Schmelzel led the Cougars offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

St. Vincent 16, Piner 0 (5 innings)

Mustangs freshman Makayla Bignardi and sophomore Lidia Brady combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter Thursday to improve to 3-1 in league and 3-7 on the year.

Bignardi, who threw a five-inning no-hitter earlier this year against Elsie Allen, struck out 10 with two walks over four innings before Brady struck two and walked two in the final inning.

Bignardi also had two doubles and three RBIs offensively. Kat Cespedes also had three RBIs in a 3-for-3 game that included a double while Sofia Romano, Johana Stone and Gracie Murphy had two RBIs apiece.

Boys tennis

Maria Carrillo handily won two NBL matches this week against Windsor, 6-1, on Wednesday and Ukiah, 7-0, on Thursday.

Against the Wildcats, No. 1 Luke Negri won 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Joey Manfredi won 6-0, 6-0; and No. 3 Henry Nguyen and No. 4 Jackson Dorr won 6-0, 6-0 to complete the singles sweep. In doubles

No. 1 Gavin Baker and Matthew Lee won 6-1, 6-0 and No. 2 Ryan Hubert and Adam Chang did the same, 6-0, 6-0. Ukiah defaulted No. 3 doubles.

A similar script played out against the Jaguars as the Pumas won every match except for No. 3 doubles, which they defaulted.

In singles, Chase Carter won 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, Negri won No. 2 6-0, 6-1, while No. 3 went to Manfredi 6-1, 6-0, and Nguyen took No. 4 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Dorr and Lee won at No. 1 6-4, 6-4 and Rithik Gopalakrishnan and Adrian Chau won at No. 2 6-0, 6-1.

Boys golf

Windsor won the second NBL-Oak match Thursday, beating the field by 11 strokes at Bennett Valley Golf Course.

The Jaguars shot 383 as a team, led by Nick Savano’s two-under par 70, earning him medalist honors for the lowest score of the day. Teammate Will Hoff finished tied for third with a 73.

Maria Carrillo took second place in the team competition with a score of 392, paced by Alex LemMon’s 72. The Pumas’ Langston Alexander also broke 80 for the first time in competition with a seven-over par 79.

Cardinal Newman shot two strokes off of the Pumas with a 394. 3. Ryan Bello shot a 73 and Kellen Collins a 76 Cardinals.

Analy’s Cambron Nevill rounded out the low individual scores of the day with a 76.

Boys volleyball

Cardinal Newman picked up another league win Thursday, beating Novato in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23. Despite the sweep, the Cardinals had to battle back from down 20-23 to win the third set.

Connor Delaney had 16 kills, Owen Reis 20 assists and Jordan Solano 15 digs to lead Newman.

Swimming

Cardinal Newman swept Montgomery in an NBL match Thursday, with the boys winning 87-38 and the girls 108-59.

Here are the winners of each event and their times.

Boys

200 medley relay: Cardinal Newman, 2:15.06

200 free: Josh Trebe, Cardinal Newman, 2:13.27

200 IM: Jacob Sullivan, Cardinal Newman, 2:18.90

50 free: Mathias McCarthy, Cardinal Newman, 25.05

100 fly: Jacob Sullivan, Cardinal Newman, 1:04.61

100 free: Mathias McCarthy, Cardinal Newman, 55.95

500 free: Hugo Traverso, Cardinal Newman, 7:50.25

200 free relay: Cardinal Newman, 1:48.28

100 back: Josh Trebe, Cardinal Newman, 1:11.73

100 breast: Grady Peterson, Montgomery, 1:26.94

400 free relay: Cardinal Newman, 4:00.23

Girls

200 medley relay: Cardinal Newman, 2:08.25

200 free: Grace Thumhart, Cardinal Newman, 2:22.5

200 IM: Addison Klosevitz, Montgomery, 2:26.09

50 free: Jordyn Menconi, Cardinal Newman, 26.53

100 fly: Jordyn Mencani, Cardinal Newman, 1:08.41

500 free: Grace Thumhart, Cardinal Newman, 6:12.25

200 free relay: Cardinal Newman, 1:53.08

100 back: Natalie Farguhar, Cardinal Newman, 59.57

100 breast: Lydia Cunningham, Cardinal Newman, 1:16.97

400 free relay: Cardinal Newman, 4:31.84

Analy also swept Piner on Thursday, the Tigers boys winning 76-6 and the girls 117-28. Here are the winners and their times.

Boys

200 medley relay: Analy, 1:56.80

200 free: Travis Black, Analy, 2:03.75

200 IM: Travis Black, Analy, 2:22.05

50 free: Ryder Gardner, Analy, 27.30

100 fly: Ty Kimbro, Analy, 58.73

100 free: Luciano Tantarelli, Analy, 1:00.05

200 free relay: Analy, 1:57.18

100 breast: Alessandro Salcido, Analy, 1:15.04

Girls

200 medley relay: Analy, 2:02.31

200 free: Ella Worthington, Analy, 2:32.41

200 IM: Mackenzie Black, Analy, 2:38.90

50 free: Anya Gagnon, Analy, 29.48

100 fly: Anya Gagnon, Analy, 1:08.16

100 free: Madeline Johnson, Analy, 1:07.18

200 free relay: Analy, 1:51.49

100 back: Ella Worthington, Analy, 1:16.15

100 breast: Madeleine West, Analy, 1:11.29

400 free relay: Analy, 4:56.96

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

