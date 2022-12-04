Healdsburg brought home a tournament title Saturday night, winning the championship game of St. Helena’s Sutter Home Invitational with a 67-46 win over John Swett.

Tournament MVP Sam Vanden Heuvel scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Greyhounds (4-0) to the win. Max Hubbell added 12 points and Aiden Overdorf 11. Hubbell and Sebastian Miranda were each named to the All-Tournament team.

Cardinal Newman also team kept up its hot early-season play as the Cardinals won a tournament in McKinleyville by knocking off the tournament hosts Friday night.

With their 60-43 over McKinleyville, the Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the year.

Gavin Vogen and Drew Krilich, All-Tournament selections, scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, while Tournament MVP Sam Clin added 12 points.

Down in the East Bay, Windsor battled with Acalanes in the championship game of a tournament at Piedmont but ultimately fell to the Dons 72-70 in overtime. The Jaguars drop to 2-3 on the year.

In Marin, Piner suffered its first loss of the year as the Prospectors fell to Head-Royce 49-44 in the championship game of a tournament at Novato High School.

Senior center Dave Baraka had his second straight double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Prospectors (4-1) while Theo McDowell added 12 points. Baraka had 23 points and 13 rebounds in Piner’s win over San Rafael on Friday.

Closer to home, Montgomery was overmatched in the championship game of its Peterich Viking Tip-Off, falling to Branson 58-30 on Saturday.

Montgomery (4-1) kept it close for just over a quarter but a 15-0 run by the reigning North Coast Section Division 3 champion Bulls (4-0) in the second opened up a double-digit lead it never relinquished.

“That’s what you see with a CIF State-level basketball team,” said Montgomery head coach Steve Arrow. “… They’re that good and we’re just not there, and we cant get discouraged because of that.”

Will Grafe led the Vikings in scoring with 11 points, DeVries added seven, Izeyah Wright had five points with four blocks and Donovan Hawkins chipped in six points with five rebounds. Hawkins and Owen Faustino were named to the All-Tournament team.

For Branson, Tournament MVP Jase Butler had 21 points with four three-pointers and seven rebounds, while George Gale and Semetri Carr, both All-Tournament players, had 14 points and four blocks and 10 points, respectively.

Also in the Peterich on Saturday, Analy blew out Hercules in consolation championship game 65-32. Gavin Reid, who made the All-Tournament team, had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Riley Rathburn added 16 points and 6-10 center Calum Rutherford had seven points and 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Analy was blown out in their opening game against Branson 64-32 but bounced back on Friday with a win over North-Bakersfield to reach Saturday’s consolation game.

“I think it was a pretty decent weekend,” said Analy first-year head coach Kris Mahiri. “We knew what we were getting into with Branson. So I’m just happy we came out with two wins rather than leaving here 1-2 or 0-3. We have a lot of work to do, that’s what it comes down to. It’s a new system for these guys so thing’s aren’t coming naturally just yet, but I think by the time league starts, we’ll be all right.”

Elsewhere in tournament action, Santa Rosa beat Rancho Cotate 45-37 for the consolation championship of Napa’s Wine Valley Tournament.

Zoran Peacocke had 17 points to lead the Panthers (3-2) while All-Tournament selection Elijah Hansen added 12.

Girls soccer

Windsor braved the cold and rain to bring home the title of a tournament in Rocklin on Saturday night.

The Jaguars (4-0) needed penalty kicks to beat host Rocklin but prevailed 4-2 in the shootout. The score was 4-4 at the end of regulation and overtime. In PKs, Windsor got goals from University of Washington signee Jadyn Holdenreid, UC Santa Barbara signee Elsa Nolen, as well as Audrey Moberly and Karli Sikes.

Holdenreid also had a hat trick in regulation. The other goal came courtesy of Madndy Kaufman.

Senior goalkeeper Maya Molina was named the Tournament MVP.

Windsor opened the tournament with a 5-1 win over Chico 5-1 behind four goals from Elsa Nolen then beat Antelope 3-0 thanks to two goals from Jadyn Holdenried. On Saturday morning they then beat Lincoln 2-1 courtesy of goals from Carli Sikes and Audrey Mobley.

Montgomery wrapped up its showing at the Back Bay Invitational in Newport Beach with a 2-2 tie with West Hills-San Diego on Saturday.

Kehlen Eubanks and Natalia Jimenez scored goals for the Vikings, who went 1-1-1 in the tournament and will head home with an overall record of 2-1-1.

Girls basketball

Maria Carrillo to third place at the Dragon Classic Tournament hosted by Sonoma Valley, beating Montgomery 66-50 on Saturday.

The Puma (3-1) were led by Keira Cangson (14 points), Leyna Gorauskas (13 points and 13 rebounds) Chloe Cunningham (9 points). Jillian Ebner was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals per game for the weekened.

The Vikings (1-1) got 19 points from Elle Picard 19 points on five three-pointers while Emily Mathis added 14 points and Kaia Eubanks nine.

Wrestling

Petaluma’s boys and girls team turned in some strong finishes at a pair of tournament in Vallejo and Napa.

The girls participated in the Vallejo Invitational, where junior Bailey Deegan took first in 137, freshman Keira Jones took second in 131 and freshman Giselle Garcia-Cambray finished third in 116.

The boys, meanwhile, finished second overall as a team at the Inaugural Jim Lanterman Memorial at Vintage High School.

The Trojans had a pair of second-place finishers in Ed Berncich (195) and Zach Bettencourt (160) and three third-place finishers in Wyat Ames (138), Gavin Jones (126) and Alexis De La Torre (285), the latter two of whom had two and three pins, respectively.

Jagger Phillips (220) placed fourth, Roy Garcia (170) had two pins in a fifth-place finish while Jonah Fox (132) also had a pair of pins as he finished sixth.

The Trojans scored 124 points total, second to only Rodriguez, who scored 160.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.