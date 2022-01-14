Prep roundup: Late three lifts Casa Grande boys past Petaluma

Logan Bailey’s three-pointer with five seconds left gave Casa Grande’s boys basketball team a 55-52 win over Petaluma on Thursday in a huge Vine Valley Athletic League battle.

Bailey led the Gauchos (9-5, 3-1) with 13 points on the night and hit three threes. Tory Cain added 12 points and Carter Cerruti chipped in 10 with a pair of threes. Ryan Giacomini led the Trojans (9-4, 0-1) with 19 points on four threes.

The win evens the season series between the crosstown rivals. Petaluma got the better of Casa Grande 64-59 in the semifinals of the Brett Callan Memorial tournament in December.

This was Petaluma’s first game since Dec. 30, as the Trojans have been sidelined with COVID-19 issues.

Cloverdale continued its winning ways on Thursday night, improving to 15-0 on the season with a 49-45 win over Middletown in North Central League I play.

Dylan Muller led the Eagles (15-0, 5-0) with 19 points while Joe Faso added 17, Gabe Wlodarczyk 10 and Tatum Kirpinsky 8.

Muller also led the Eagles in scoring with 26 points in a 63-50 win over St. Helena on Tuesday. MaxPreps currently ranks Cloverdale as the No. 1 Division 5 team in the North Coast Section and the No. 3 Division 5 team in the state.

Cardinal Newman bounced back from its loss to Windsor earlier in the week with a 50-40 win over Maria Carrillo in North Bay League-Oak play.

The Cardinals (10-9, 2-2) trailed 26-24 at the half but held the Pumas (5-11, 0-2) to just 14 points for the rest of the game.

Sam Cline hit five threes to lead the Cardinals with 21 points while Gavin Vogenson added 10 points. Luc Guggiana paced the Pumas with 23 points with five threes.

Boys soccer

Montgomery saw four different players score as it topped Elsie Allen 4-1 in NBL-Oak action on Thursday.

Brian Munguia, Jerardo Herrera, Eduardo Ramos and Brian Chavez each found the back of the net for the Vikings (5-2-3, 3-0-1) who have now won five straight. Anthony Hernandez added two assists while Daniel Ventura and Joel Randari each added one.

Girls soccer

Windsor opened league play in the Oak division with a 7-2 win over Santa Rosa on Wednesday night behind a hat trick from Elsa Nolan. Mandie Kaufman added a pair of goals while Jadyn Holdenried and Olivia Hohnstein each had a goal apiece to help the Jaguars improve to 4-0-2 overall and 1-0 in the Oak.

In the Redwood division, Piner picked up its first win of the season with a 5-0 win over Elsie Allen on Wednesday.

Atiana Santoyo, Kiana Guzman Rojas and Naomi Ruiz Hernandez all found the back of the net for the Prospectors as goalkeepers Nalley Torres Aquino and Leena Martinez both helped record the shutout. Piner improves to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the league, while Elsie falls to 0-2, 0-1.

Girls basketball

Windsor weathered a huge game from Rancho Cotate star Keyonee Neal to pick up a 62-50 win over the Cougars in NBL-Oak play on Wednesday night.

Neal stuffed the state sheet with 31 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals, two blocks and four assists but it wasn’t enough to lead the Cougars (7-10, 0-1) to victory.

The Jaguars (7-7, 1-0) were led by Grace Boyle (17 points), Meredith Gilbertson (13 points), Skyler Westover (13 points) and Maddie West (10 points).

Boys wrestling

The Wildcats got six pins en route to a big 65-15 win at Maria Carrillo on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 in league play. Accounting for pins for Ukiah were Jack Bednar (287 pounds), Robbier Henderson (184), Joseph Paraducci (162), Kevin Aguilar (154), Vincent Tyrell (134) and Kymani Carpi (128). The Wildcats also won matches via forfeit while Casey Aikman defeated Logan Bruce via a technical fall at 172.

Maria Carrillo got points from Brad Harbaugh, who won 122 with a 4-1 decision; Walt O’Brien, who got a pin to win 147; and Tilio Conti, who also won with a pin in 108.

In the NBL-Redwood, Elsie Allen took down Santa Rosa 60-14 on Wednesday night, mainly due to six forfeit wins. On the mat, Javier Carrillo (120), Marquez Deneiliom (195) Lucas Gamez (222) and Gabriel Saldivar (285) all won with pins while Abe Rosas won at 160 via decision.

For Santa Rosa, Israel Alvarado (152) won with a technical fall at 152, Ryan Hesz won at 170 with a pin and Diego Robledo took 182 with a decision.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.