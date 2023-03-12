Prep roundup: Locals shine at return of Santa Rosa Twilight Invitational track meet

Some of the area’s best track and field athletes turned in some stellar marks Friday at Santa Rosa Junior College in the return of the Santa Rosa Twilight Invitational following a three-year hiatus.

Here are a few highlights from the meet.

Boys

Rancho Cotate’s Jacob Pruitt and Cardinal Newman’s Gavin Doig once again dueled it out in the 100- and the 200-meter dash. Pruitt, a junior, won the 100 in 10.98, while Doig finished second in 11.09. Doig, a senior, returned the favor in the 200, winning in 22.31, with Pruitt taking second in 22.85. Pruitt also anchored the Cougars in the 4x100, which they won in 43.97.

Sonoma Academy senior Tiernan Colby ran away from the pack for a big win in the 1,600. Colby finished the race with a personal-best 4:23.93, 14 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Montgomery senior Jude DeVries took second in a hard-fought 3,200 to Blake Martin of Redwood. DeVries finished in 9:25.91, Martin in 9:22.85.

Piner brought home wins in four events. Senior Dave Baraka won the high jump, tying his PR of 6 feet, 4 inches; senior Jared Hayes broke two minutes in the 800, winning in 1:59.90; senior NJ Roberts took the 300 hurdles in 42.18; and the Prospectors’ 4x400 team — comprised of Baraka, Hayes, Roberts and Bryce Ward — won by 4 seconds in 3:33.83.

Cardinal Newman scored wins in both throwing field events. Junior Jake Joerger won the shot put with a toss of 46-02 and junior Santiago Adan had a massive throw of 149-07 to win in the discus. Joerger also took second in the discus with a 130-03.

Girls

Maria Carrillo had a very successful day, winning nine of the 16 events.

The Pumas were especially successful in the sprints. Seniors Kathryn O’Malley (12.84) and Lily Mulligan (12.90) went 1-2 in the 100, senior Elianah DeMange set two PRs in wins in the 200 (26.55) and 400 (58.00) and the 4x100 team of Mulligan, DeMange, O’Malley and Sydney Moore won by 3 seconds in 49.52. The Pumas’ 4x400 team, comprised of DeMange, O’Malley, Ella Chong and Payton McGarva, also ran to a convincing win in 4:09.95.

With Hanne Thomsen competing in Boston this weekend, fellow Montgomery sophomore Seelah Kittelstrom ran to wins in the 1,600 and 3,200. She finished the 1,600 in 5:11.26, a second off her PR, and the 3,200 in 11:19.51. Teammate and classmate Amrie Lacefield took second in the 1,600 in 5:13.53.

Maria Carrillo senior Alexis Hunt won the high jump with a winning mark of 5-04. That’s the top mark in the North Coast Section so far this season.

Rancho Cotate senior Siolo Lua also set an early NCS best in the shot put with a throw of 35-01.

Santa Rosa’s Sofia Henderson won the discus. Her first throw of 108-07 turned out to be the winner.

Baseball

Someone cool off Maria Carrillo. The Pumas reached double-digit runs for the third time this season in Saturday’s 12-4 win over Tamalpais to move to 5-0 on the year.

Matt Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Nate Sanders had two hits with three RBIs and Gio Lucchesi went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs. Josh Volmerding moved to 3-0 on the year with another strong outing. He struck out 10 in 4⅔ innings with five hits, two earned runs and three walks allowed.

The Pumas will look to stay perfect when they host Casa Grande on Wednesday.

Tennis

Sonoma Academy swept Technology 5-0 on Friday.

No. 1 singles Alex Sae won 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Julian Maher won 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 Jake Koida won 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, No. 1 Charlie De Alessi and Mateo Carrillo won 6-1, 6-1 and No. 2 Lynna Xu and Josh Lim also won 6-1, 6-1.

Boys volleyball

Cardinal Newman won its first match as a member of the Marin County Athletic League, 3-0 over San Rafael on Friday. Connor Delaney led the way with 14 kills and 12 aces, while Drew Krilich added 15 assists and seven kills and John Simon had 12 digs and four aces.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.