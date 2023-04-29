Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo baseball beats Windsor; Cloverdale, Petaluma softball win big

Déjà vu, baseball fans.

The race for the North Bay League-Oak baseball title is playing out eerily similar to last year, as second-place Windsor split its series with Maria Carrillo on Friday to set up a winner-take-all series against rival Cardinal Newman next week.

The loss makes both games must-win if the Jaguars want to repeat their late-season heroics. Last year, they swept the Cardinals to force a share of the regular-season league title after entering the season two games back of first place.

They’re in the same situation this year heading into the series opener Wednesday.

In other action Friday, Ukiah, Santa Rosa, St. Vincent and Sonoma Valley baseball all got gems from their starting pitchers, while Cloverdale and Petaluma softball each scored big wins.

Here’s all of Friday’s action.

Baseball

Maria Carrillo 8, No. 3 Windsor 3

The Pumas wasted no time in jumping all over the Jaguars, plating five runs in the first inning to chase Windsor starter Jaxon Leo.

They added three more in the fifth to lead 8-0, which was too much for Windsor (15-4, 6-2) to overcome.

Cooper Wood, Josh Volmerding, Lorenzo Parker and Gio Lucchesi each recorded an RBI for Maria Carrillo (10-8, 3-5). Volmerding, a Cal Poly commit, was money on the mound, striking out 11 with two walks, four hits and an earned run in six innings to earn the win.

Noah Strozewski had two hits with a double and two RBIs and Audie Hane pitched well out of the bullpen, striking out eight with three walks, three hits and three earned runs in 5⅓ innings of work.

Windsor now trails league-leading Cardinal Newman by two games heading into their head-to-head series next week. The Cardinals would clinch the title outright with a win in either game. Game 1 is at Windsor at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 4 Ukiah 6, Analy 0

Cannon Johnson turned in a stellar pitching performance and the Wildcats scored early and often in a nonleague win over the Tigers.

Cannon Johnson struck out nine and allowed only two hits and two walks in six strong innings to earn the win. Ukiah (13-5) leapt out to a 4-0 lead after three and never looked back.

Hunter Schnitzius had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and Talen Maxwell tripled with two RBIs.

American Canyon 8, Montgomery 7 (8 innings)

A back-and-forth ended in walk-off fashion for the Wolves, who scored twice in the final inning to steal a win.

The Vikings (9-9) scored a run in the top of the eighth to take a 7-6 lead and forced extra innings with a solo run in the top of the sixth.

Asher Blain and Ben Carlile each had two RBIs, while Sterling Stoural and Shane Lerdahl each tripled with an RBI.

The Vikings will look to clinch the NBL-Redwood title next week with their final three games of the regular season.

Sonoma Valley 8, Miramonte 3

The Dragons’ tough luck turned around Friday as they snapped their four-game skid behind a late scoring barrage in nonleague play.

Leading 2-1, Sonoma Valley (9-13) plated six runs in the sixth to win going away. Nicolas Scevola doubled and drove in two runs, Spencer Jacobs added a pair of RBIs and Grant Boydell and Nicolas Sebastiani each had two hits with an RBI.

Max Harrison earned the win with seven strikeouts, two walks, six hits and a run allowed in five innings.

Santa Rosa 3, Healdsburg 0

Kelsey Jennings held the Greyhounds in check to help lead the Panthers to their fourth straight win to close out the regular season.

Santa Rosa (11-13, 7-5) scored solo runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings while Jennings struck out nine with a walk and four hits allowed in five innings for the win. Xavian Dominguez doubled with an RBI and Cole Burbank drove in a run.

Healdsburg’s Gavin Valls put forth a Herculean effort in defeat, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple while throwing a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Santa Rosa is currently in second in the NBL-Redwood, behind first-place Montgomery and ahead of third-place Healdsburg (11-8, 4-5) with three games remaining. Montgomery could clinch the league title with a win.

St. Vincent 5, Piner 2

Eddy Stone hit his fifth home run of the year and Nico Antonini struck out nine in six innings to help the Mustangs snapped their three-game skid in NBL-Redwood play.

Stone went 1-for-3 and hit a two-run bomb in a four-run first for St. Vincent (11-10, 4-6,) while Antonini allowed just two runs with five hits and a walk to earn the win and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Mac Cauz also had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs and Jack Montanos struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.

Sokhayne Prak had two hits and an RBI while Jake Schudel had an RBI and Kellan Stiles two hits to lead Piner (6-14, 3-7).