Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo girls hoops wins tournament; Petaluma, Windsor boys to meet in tournament championship

The Maria Carrillo girls basketball team handed a defending state champion its first loss of the season Thursday, and in doing so not only won a tournament but also evened the score from a loss earlier in the month.

The Pumas (7-4) won San Domenico’s round-robin tournament with a 46-37 win over the tournament hosts, who are also the reigning CIF State Division 5 champions. The Panthers edged out a 52-48 win over Maria Carrillo three weeks ago in a game that wasn’t decided until late.

Jillian Ebner led the Pumas this time around with eight points and 10 rebounds, while Leyna Gorauskas and Keira Cangson each added eight points.

Down in Arizona, Cardinal Newman wrapped up its appearance in the elite Nike Tournament of Champions with a 64-55 win over Valley View and the country’s leading scorer.

The Cardinals (8-4) held Ari Long, a University of Washington commit, to a mere 30 points, five off her nation-leading average.

Sophomore Kate Schat battled it out with Long, finishing with a team-high 29 points and seven rebounds. Leah Mauritson added nine points, Kaida Angelo eight points and six rebounds and Leah Martinez chipped in six points and 12 rebounds.

The Cardinals return to California with a 2-2 record at the showcase. They’ll return to action next week against San Joaquin Memorial in their first game of the West Coast Jamboree.

Boys basketball

Cardinal Newman kept its record unblemished Thursday with a 67-46 win over Marin Catholic in nonleague play.

Sam Cline scored 25 points with five threes while Gavin Vogenson added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Cardinals (12-0), who are off to their best start to a season since 2014-15 when they opened the year 13-0 and finished 30-4 overall.

Newman returns to action next week against Eureka in the first round of the Sonoma County Classic at Piner, where it will look to defend its title.

Windsor and Petaluma will meet in the championship game of Windsor’s Holiday Shootout on Friday night after both teams rolled to semifinals wins on Thursday.

The Jaguars (9-4) handled San Marin 77-65 behind a 32-point night from Jayden Russotti to push their winning streak to five game, while the Trojans (6-3) won their third straight 61-54 over Archie Williams thanks to Kieran Mannion’s 22 points.

Finn Grace added 14 points and Hayden Anderson 10 for Windsor. Andy Bai scored 16 points and Elliot Blue 11 for Petaluma. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

In the loser’s bracket, Analy held off Healdsburg and star guard Sam Vanden Heuvel for a 61-55 win. Vanden Heuvel scored 30 points with six threes for the Greyhounds (7-4), but it wasn’t enough as three Tigers (10-4) reached double figures in Callum Rutherfurd (17 points), Gavin Reid (15 points) and Riley Rathburn (10 points).

Analy will play Del Norte (7-8) for the consolation title at 4:30 p.m.

St. Vincent returned to .500 on the season Thursday with a 58-41 win over Technology, bounced back from a 44-37 loss to Redwood Christian earlier in the week.

Stats weren’t available from their most recent win, but against the Eagles on Wednesday, Sebastián Andrade had eight points and two steals, Matt Kropelnicki had seven points, 14 rebounds and two blocks and Jack Davis had seven points and two steals.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

