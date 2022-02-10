Prep roundup: Montgomery boys win league soccer title

The Montgomery boys soccer team won its fifth consecutive league title on Wednesday, routing Elsie Allen 7-0 to claim the North Bay League-Oak crown.

The Vikings are now 9-0-2 in league and 11-2-5 overall heading into their final regular-season game of the year against Maria Carrillo.

West County got its ninth win of the season on Wednesday, doubling up Healdsburg 2-1 in the NBL-Redwood. Abraham Ortiz and Jake DeSouza scored the goals for West County (9-3-2, 3-3-1) while Brian Hernandez recorded an assist. Edgar Campos scored the lone goal for Healdsburg (2-6-1, 2-4-1) off an assist from Angel Manrique.

The NBL-Redwood title will be decided by the final games of league play. First-place Ukiah (6-4-9, 5-1-1), which beat Roseland University Prep 4-2 on Wednesday, can clinch the title with win over Healdsburg on Saturday or with a Cardinal Newman (6-8-3, 4-2-1) loss to West County on Friday.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande brought home the title in the Vine Valley Athletic League on Wednesday with its 40-17 win over Napa.

It’s the second straight VVAL title for the Gauchos, who end the regular season 19-7 overall and 10-2 in league.

Cardinal Newman closed out the regular season on Wednesday with a 77-25 win over Rancho Cotate, its 15th straight win, to complete a 10-0 run through the NBL-Oak and head into the playoffs boasting a 21-4 overall record.

Freshman Kate Schat had 22 points with four assists and four rebounds while Reese Searcy finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five steals. Abbie Mullins added 13 points and five rebounds and Leah Mauritson chipped in 10 points with five rebounds and five steals.

Keyonee Neal scored 12 points for the Cougars, who finish the year 8-18 overall and 1-9 in league.

Sarah Tait scored 30 points on Wednesday as Piner routed St. Vincent 53-16 in the NBL-Redwood. Tait, the school’s all-time girls leading scorer at 1,615 career points, is now 36 points away from tying the boys all-time scoring record of 1,651. Piner (16-9, 5-4) will end the regular season hosting Healdsburg (17-7, 7-2) on Thursday.

Maria Carrillo won its 11th straight game on Wednesday, downing Elsie Allen 57-22. Addie Brandt had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Pumas (19-4, 10-0) and Riya Pravin added 10 points.

Boys basketball

Trailing by nine points at halftime, Piner rallied back in the second half on Wednesday for a 50-40 win over St. Vincent to move one step closer to winning the NBL-Redwood title.

The Prospectors (15-8, 7-1), who have won eight of their last nine games, found themselves in a 30-21 hole at the half but held the Mustangs (12-9, 0-8) to just 10 second-half points. Sebastian Evans scored a game-high 16 points for Piner and Jake DeCarli had 10 points for St. Vincent.

In the VVAL, Petaluma fell to Vintage 70-50. Cole Garzoli scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (14-8, 5-5), who will wrap up the regular season at Justin-Siena on Saturday.

