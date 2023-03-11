Facing some of the top distance runners from around the country, Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen once again showed she belongs on the national stage.

Thomsen finished second in the championship two-mile race at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in Boston on Friday, running a blistering time of 10 minutes, 7.06 seconds. Thomsen was second only to Ellie Shea, the 2021 Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Track and Field Runner of the Year, who finished in 9:49.82, which ranks No. 4 all-time in the high school indoor record books.

Thomsen’s time shatters the previous Redwood Empire indoor two-mile record of 10:25.07 set in 1999 by Sara Bei Hall, according to redwoodempirerunning.com.

Baseball

Cardinal Newman remained perfect in the early going with a 9-2 win over visiting Rodriguez-Fairfield on Friday.

The Cardinals (4-0) leapt out to a 6-0 lead through two and never looked back. Eight Cardinals recorded RBIs, led by Raul Valdivia with two on two hits. Anane Wilson also had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI, while Vero Poueu tripled with an RBI, Jack Lazark doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI and Nate Niehaus went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Mason Lerma earned his third win of the year, firing four strong innings with six strikeouts, no walks and three hits and two runs allowed.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.