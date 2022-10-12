Prep roundup: Roseland Prep volleyball wins NCL I title; Cardinal Newman upsets Maria Carrillo

Make it two-for-two for the Roseland University Prep volleyball team as the Knights claimed their second straight North Central League I title Tuesday night with a five-set win over Fort Bragg, 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 20-25, 15-9.

This is the second season the Knights (15-6, 14-0) have played in the NCL I and they have yet to lose any of their 30 matches. While they still have two games left on their schedule, and second-place Clear Lake (25-3, 11-2) has three, the Knights have already swept the season series with the Cardinals.

By winning league, RUP also secured an automatic bid to the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs, which start in two weeks.

In the North Bay League-Oak, Cardinal Newman pulled off a huge upset sweep of Maria Carrillo, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23, to move into a tie for second place with the Pumas.

The Cardinals (16-11, 5-2) were led Kimberly Watson (11 digs), Ali Farquhar (12 kills), Julia Waller (31 assists) and Brianna Maratto (6 kills).

“We were very balanced with all our hitters and everyone contributed a lot,” Cardinal Newman head coach Daryl Kapis said. “We made some defensive adjustments to the things they beat us on last time and we made some great plays in transition because of it.”

The win avenges a three-set loss to the Pumas (21-6, 5-2) in their first meeting of league play.

The win also means that Windsor, which beat Analy in three sets Tuesday, extends its lead atop the NBL-Oak standings.

The Jaguars (18-11, 7-0) got strong outings from Emma Smith (24 assists, five digs, four aces), Rylee Omiotek (13 kills), Taylor Boyce (eight kills) and Kendall Pell (six kills, five digs).

But even with just three games left in league play, the league title is far from secured. The Jaguars will end the season playing Maria Carrillo next Tuesday and Cardinal Newman next Thursday.

In the NBL-Redwood, Rancho Cotate also tightened its grip on the top spot in the league standings with a three-set win over second-place Healdsburg, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20.

The loss snaps a five-game league winning streak for the Greyhounds (14-9, 6-2) which began after falling to Rancho Cotate (18-10, 7-0) in their first meeting of the season on Sept. 22.

The Cougars close out league play at home against Elsie Allen on Thursday and then at Piner and Ukiah next week.

Girls tennis

Ukiah swept Piner 7-0 in NBL-Oak play on Tuesday.

Scoring wins in singles for the Wildcats were No. 1 Maritza Jacobs (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Joni Johnson (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Athena Dahl (6-2, 6-2) and No. 4 Madison Miller (6-1, 6-1).

In doubles, wins went to Madeline Armstrong and Nicole Muniz, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1; Sitlaly Morales and Emily Silva, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2; and Izzy Nickerson and Victoria Cawthon (6-2, 6-0) at No. 3.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.