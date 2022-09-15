Prep roundup: Santa Rosa girls golf wins 2nd match of the week

The Santa Rosa girls golf team picked up its second win of the week on Wednesday as it defeated Montgomery at Valley of the Moon.

The Panthers shot a 306 as a team on the par-36 front nine and were led by Cassidy Covington, who shot 58, and Gracie Pappas, who carded a 59. Aiko Yu, Sarah Edberg and Annie Malaspina all added 63s.

Montgomery was playing short-handed and did not field a team score but got the low round of the day from Katelyn Martin, who shot 52. Elena Fifer and Whitney Gorman added a 59 and 66, respectively.

On Tuesday, the Panthers defeated Windsor in similar fashion, shooting 312 as a team while Windsor did not register a team score. Pappas (57) and Edberg (61) carded the leading scores for Santa Rosa, while McKenna Murphy led Windsor and the field with a 50.

Also on Tuesday, Payton Bunch shot 45 to lead Analy to a 266-300 win over Healdsburg at Santa Rosa Country Club. Kaylynn Malcolm (52), Gemma Guerra (53), Savanna Conwell (54) and Zoe Anderson (62) rounded out the scores for the Tigers.

Tehya Mitchell shot 47 for the second-best score of the day. Also contributing were Luci Hagen (56), Elise Thompson (63), Sophia Saini (65) and Millie Olch (69).

At Ukiah Golf Course, the Wildcats scored a narrow victory over Maria Carrillo, 290-297.

Lexi Urbina paced Ukiah with a 51 and Ruby Mortier carded a 53 for the two lowest scores of the day. Rounding out the scores were Alex Castagne (58), Farrah Daniels (63), Kiara Parr (65) and Makenzie Binkley (67).

Rancho Cotate totaled a team score of 306 at Foxtail South as it defeated Montgomery, which only had two players on Tuesday.

Carlie Higgins fired the day’s low score of 52, followed by teammate Kaitlyn Antonetti, who shot 55. Other scores for the Cougars came from Bianca Nelson (61), Marissa Adams (68) and Aileigh Armour (70).

For Montgomery, Fifer shot 57 and Martin 60.

Volleyball

After a tough stretch over the last two weeks, Analy has righted the ship and has picked up consecutive wins for the first time since the start of the season as it defeated Rancho Cotate 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 on Tuesday night in nonleague play.

After opening the year 3-1, the Tigers (6-7) dropped six of their next eight games, including four straight at one point, but have since picked up wins over Casa Grande and now Rancho Cotate (5-7).

Against the Cougars, Cadence Wood had 10 kills, Rose McCormick added nine kills, Ari Wood recorded three aces and 14 digs and Remy Allen had a strong showing en route to a double-double with 11 digs, 25 assists and five aces.

In other nonleague results from Tuesday, Tamalpais swept Santa Rosa 25-12, 25-18, 25-10 to drop the Panthers to 7-5 and Montgomery notched its first win of the year, sweeping St. Vincent 3-0.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma opened league play with a three-set win at Napa, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20. Ava Staub paced the Trojans (2-9, 1-0) with seven kills, three aces and nine digs while Sloane Shoop had eight kills, three aces and five digs and Lily Comma had 15 assists.

Elsewhere in the VVAL, Sonoma Valley dropped its league opener in three to American Canyon, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 to fall to 3-2, 0-1 on the year and Casa Grande (0-10, 0-1) remains searching for its first win as it fell in straight sets to Justin-Siena, 25-19, 27-25, 25-16.

Girls tennis

Maria Carrillo stuck to its winning ways on Wednesday with another 7-0 win, this one at Piner.

Kayla Nguyen, Kayilyn Shin and Carly Deng each picked up 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 singles, while Riya Ramakrishnan took No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, No. 1 Annie Lee and Caroline Graham, No. 2 Sebin Park and Ava McMinn and No. 3 Zahabia Unchwaniwala and Caroline Huang all won 6-0, 6-0.

The Pumas also swept Santa Rosa 7-0 on Tuesday

Nguyen took No. 1 singles in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, Colleen Morris claimed No. 2 with a score of 6-0, 6-1 while Shruti Pillai won at No. 3 6-1, 6-2 and Carly Deng took No. 4 6-0, 3-0 (Ret.)

No. 1 doubles went to Lee and Graham 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 was won by Park and McMinn 6-0, 6-0 and No. 3 by Unchwaniwala and Huang 6-0, 6-0.

On Wednesday, Petaluma opened its season by edging Napa 4-3.

Annie Bober scored a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, Tenlee Leone won No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-2 and Mya Gonzalez claimed No. 3 6-4, 6-2. Petaluma also won No. 1 doubles behind a 6-3, 6-0 effort from Maya Hoffman and Abbie Johnson.

Napa scored wins at No. 3 singles courtesy of Kaelin Paringit (7-5, 4-6, 10-7), No. 2 doubles thanks to Isabella Christman and Julia Bui (6-2, 7-6) and No. 3 doubles via a Petaluma forfeit.

“Every line had to work hard and stay focused — and they did — a great way to start the season,” said Petaluma head coach Lori Ayre.

On Tuesday, Cardinal Newman picked up a 6-1 win over Ukiah.

The Wildcats got their lone win at No. 1 singles where Maritza Jacobs defeated Kaylin Smith 6-3, 6-0.

The Cardinals swept the rest of the singles matches courtesy of Izzy Blakely (6-2, 6-0) at No. 2, Liz Negri (6-2, 6-2) at No. 3 and Suzanna Hextrum (6-2, 6-1) at No. 4.

In doubles, the Cardinals were pushed at No. 1 and No. 2 but ultimately prevailed in three sets. Catalina Colema and McKenna Mwiti hung on for a 7-5,1-6,7-5 victory while Bridget Salisbury and Hannah Salisbury took No. 2 by a score of 6-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Tatum Candelario and Alena Bardashova won No. 3, 6-2, 6-2.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.