Prep roundup: West County girls keep pace in basketball

The West County girls basketball team kept pace with Cardinal Newman in the North Bay League Oak division with a 60-44 win over Rancho Cotate on Thursday. West County (16-3, 4-1) is in second place in the Oak, one game behind the Cardinals who won big over Ukiah on Thursday.

Lucca Lowenberg led West County with 17 points and 5 steals while Ellie Roan contributed 9 points and 14 rebounds. Talia Husary added 8 points and 13 rebounds.

Keyonee Neal led Rancho Cotate (7-13, 0-4) with 21 points and 16 rebounds, her 10th double-double of the year.

Cardinal Newman extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 70-24 win over Ukiah to improve to improve to 16-4 overall and 5-0 in Oak play. Kate Schat led the Cardinals with 16 points, Reese Searcy added 10 points and 6 steals and Leah Martinez chipped in 11 points. Four other Cardinals scored at least 7 points.

Lilly Losak and Julia Maldonado scored 6 points apiece for Ukiah (12-8, 1-3).

In other Oak action on Thursday, Montgomery held off Windsor 58-53. Kaia Eubanks had 13 points and Elle Picard 11 points to help the Vikings improve to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in league. Windsor (8-10, 2-3) was led by Meredith Gilbertson (17 points, 17 rebounds) and Grace Boyle (18 points).

In the Redwood division, Maria Carrillo routed St. Vincent 51-9. Katrina Gorauskas scored 12 points and Leyna Gorauskas added 7 points for the Pumas, who remain in first in the league standings at 3-0 and 10-4 overall. Izzy Badaglia scored 7 points for the Mustangs (5-6, 0-3).

Girls soccer

Piner blanked Healdsburg 4-0 in an NBL-Redwood matchup on Thursday behind two-goal outings from Atiana Santoyo and Andrea Caballero. Amaya Villeda and Naomi Ruiz Hernandez both had a pair of assists and goalkeeper Mariah Membrilla got the shutout for the Prospectors (2-3, 2-2).

West County also shut out Rancho Cotate 3-0 in another Redwood division game on Thursday. Aramara Garcia, Luna McCullough and Fiona Taganashi scored for West County, which improves to 4-3-1 overall and 2-1-1 in league. The Cougars drop to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in league.

Boys soccer

Healdsburg picked up its first win of the season, shutting out West County 1-0 for an impressive win in the Redwood division on Thursday. Edgar Campos had the goal for the Greyhounds (1-3, 1-1) while Azael Gonzalez recorded the assist. This is the second straight loss for West County (6-2-1, 0-2) after going unbeaten in its first seven games.

