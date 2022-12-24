Prep roundup: Windsor boys win home tournament championship

Steve Kramer began Windsor’s Holiday Shootout 13 years ago to give the Jaguars some pre-league home games and a tournament close to home, but since its creation a title has remained elusive for the Jaguars.

That changed Friday night as host Windsor outlasted Petaluma in a thrilling overtime championship game, 73-67, to push their winning streak to six games.

“We’ve been close, but it feels good to finally win your own tournament - it’s not an easy thing to do,” Kramer said.

Jayden Russotti scored 28 points and was named the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Finn Grace, who earned all-tournament honors, led the way for the Jaguars (10-4) with 33 points. No other Windsor player scored more than five.

Petaluma (6-4) battled through foul trouble to two of its better players in Kieran Mannion and Elliot Blue. Both fouled out in the second half, leaving Andy Bai to take the reins of the offense. Bai finished with 30 points and four three-pointers, the last of which he drilled with five seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

“I contemplated fouling there, but the reason I didn’t is because it’s something we haven’t practiced,” Kramer said.

Both Blue and Mannion fouled out on technical fouls at crucial points in the game. Mannion’s fifth foul was part of a nine-point possession for Windsor early in the third quarter. Petaluma had opened up a 41-33 lead, its largest of the game, before Windsor shot six consecutive free throws off a shooting foul and two technical calls, the other on Bai. After Windsor drained all six at the stripe, Grace stepped out and knocked down a three to give the Jaguars a 42-41 lead.

For the game, Windsor shot 32-for-39 on free throws while Petaluma was 7-for-11.

“Petaluma defended well and obviously they had foul issues the whole night - their better guys were out the majority of the time, which benefited us, so I give them a lot of credit with that situation to hang in there and battle,” Kramer said. “It was a great high school basketball game.”

Petaluma returns to action Wednesday in Piner’s Sonoma County Classic Tournament, which runs Wednesday to Friday. The Trojans open with Ukiah (12-1).

Windsor will open league play next Friday at home against Maria Carrillo (3-7).

Analy won the consolation title 59-41 over Del Norte to improve to 11-4 overall heading into the new year. Callum Rutherfurd scored 12 points with eight rebounds and four blocks en route to all-tournament honors while Syrus Palley added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Healdsburg bounced back from two tough losses to beat Roseland University Prep 56-24 in the seventh-place game. Sam Vanden Heuvel, an all-tournament selection, scored 27 points with six three-pointers and Max Hubbell added 21 points for the Greyhounds (9-5).