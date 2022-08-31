Prep roundup: Windsor volleyball bounces back

Following a difficult opening week of games, the Windsor volleyball team got back in the win column Tuesday with a three-set sweep of visiting Petaluma.

The Jaguars (2-4) took the match handily, 25-9, 25-7, 25-18. It was a team effort as Taylor Boyce had six kills and six digs, Haven Trechter had seven kills and digs, Emma Smith had nine assists, four digs and four aces while Madison Shaw had six kills and Rylee Omiotek added five.

Windsor opened the season 1-4 but three of those losses came against ranked teams from Marin.

Fresh off a strong weekend showing at Novato’s tournament, Cardinal Newman’s volleyball team picked up a four-set win over Vintage to improve to 6-2 on the season.

The Cardinals rallied from a 26-28 loss in the first set with wins of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-20.

Ali Farquhar led the way with 18 kills and five aces while Julia Waller added 14 kills and Nora Gonzalez had nine kills and six aces. As a team, the Cardinals tallied 20 total aces for the contest.

Maria Carrillo saw its six-match winning streak come to an end in a three-set sweep against visiting Redwood-Larkspur, ranked as the No. 12 team in Northern California by the CIF.

The Pumas (9-2) fell 12-25, 19-25, 19-25 but got solid contributions from Sophia Heller (10 kills)

Luka Amand seven kills and Maria Scaletti (21 assists, 13 digs).

Girls tennis

Maria Carrillo swept Ukiah 7-0 in a North Bay League-Oak match Tuesday.

In singles, Kayla Nguyen won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, Colleen Morris won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, Kailyn Shin won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 Shruti Pillai took No. 4 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, No. 1 Riya Ramakrishnan and Carly Deng scored a 6-0, 6-1 win, No. 2 Annie Lee and Caroline Graham won 6-1, 6-0 and Sebin Park and Tessa Tappe took No. 3 6-1, 6-2.

Girls golf

On Monday, Analy shot 263 as a team and defeated Healdsburg via DQ at Northwood Golf Course.

The Tigers’ Payton Bunch carded a nine-over par 45 for the low score of the day. Teammate Savanna Conwell and Healdsburg’s Tehya Mitchell each shot 49 to finish tied for second.

Rounding out Analy’s scores were Gemma Guerra (53), Kaylynn Malcom (55) and Kyriss Blandino (61). Luci Hagan shot a 63, Millie Oleh a 65 and Sofia Saini a 69 for Healdsburg.

