Prep roundup: Windsor volleyball stays hot

Windsor volleyball is on a roll.

Fresh off an appearance in Northern California’s Top 25 CIF rankings, the Jaguars made sure to stay there, sweeping Rancho Cotate on Thursday 3-0: 25-19, 25-23, 25-19.

Senior Emma Smith was setting up everything, as she notched 20 assists with eight digs. Junior Taylor Boyce was in double digits as well with 15 kills and 17 digs. Sophomore Haven Trechter contributed 11 kills and seven digs.

The Jaguars are now 9-5 overall and will travel to Santa Rosa on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for their next game.

Cardinal Newman dropped a tough one at Archie Williams, as the Cardinals were swept 3-0: 25-27, 19-25, 16-25.

Senior Ali Farquhar continued her stellar season, however, finishing with five blocks and 19 kills.

The Cardinals fall to 10-5 and will not play again until next Thursday, Sept. 15, when they play host to Marin Academy at 6 p.m.

Football note

