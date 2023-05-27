Prep track and field: Four Sonoma County competitors advance to state finals

Four local athletes and a relay team will have a chance at state titles this weekend after recording qualifying marks on the first day of the state track and field championships on a beautiful Friday afternoon at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen and senior Nathan Fifer, along with Maria Carrillo seniors Alexis Hunt and Lily Mulligan, extended their seasons with qualifying marks in prelims.

Thomsen will be competing in the finals of the girls’ 1,600 and 3,200-meter races, Fifer in the boys’ high jump, Hunt in the girls’ high jump and Mulligan in the girls’ pole vault. Montgomery’s 4x800 girls relay team will also be competing in Saturday’s finals.

In total, 11 athletes and Maria Carrillo’s 4x100 girls relay team competed in the preliminary round Friday. Here’s a closer look at how they fared.

Girls

In the 1,600, Thomsen came in the line in 4 minutes, 49.96 seconds, the fifth-fastest time in the 22-person field and her third-fastest time in the event this season.

“I felt pretty good,” said Thomsen, who will also look to defend her state title in the 3,200 on Saturday. “I think it’s definitely a confidence booster going into tomorrow. I would just say I did feel my foot a little bit because it’s been bothering me. So I’m just going to try and recover, ice it a lot and hopefully I’m feeling good for tomorrow because it’s a big day.”

Saturday’s final of the 1,600 will also feature the first head-to-head matchup between Thomsen and Ventura sophomore Sadie Engelhardt, widely considered the best sophomore distance runner in the country. Engelhardt is the defending state champion in the 1,600 and currently holds the fastest time in the nation in the event (4:34.50) this season.

“I don't even know if it’s even going to be a race, but it will definitely be fun and interesting because it’s been a while since I’ve had competition in the mile,” Thomsen said. “Yeah, I’m excited, and nervous.”

Sonoma Academy junior Athena Ryan, the other local qualifier in the 1,600, dropped out of the meet.

After scratching her first jumps at 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6, Carrillo’s Hunt rallied back and cleared her second attempt of each.

“I was really nervous going in, but I feel more confident now that I’ve qualified,” she said. “Hopefully tomorrow will be good. Jumping two days in a row, you don’t know how that’s going to work. So hopefully, tomorrow is good.”

Hunt came back from a torn right ACL last year to become the best girls high jumper in the area this spring. She’ll have a good chance to place on Saturday and will be continuing her athletic career next year at Oregon State.

Mulligan, the best girls pole vaulter to ever come out of Sonoma County, will have a chance to end her prep career with an elusive state placement. The Cal Poly commit cleared 12-07 on her third and final attempt to punch her ticket to Saturday.

Maria Carrillo’s Lily Mulligan clears 12-07 on the pole vault on her third attempt. That’s enough to get her through to tomorrow’s finals. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/j0ETHOnCOg — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 27, 2023

“I would love to medal because I’m seeded to medal and last year I was seeded to medal and last year didn't go so well,” she said. “So if I can medal I would be really happy, and it would be a great way to end my high school career.”

Teammate Elianah DeMange finished off her prep career with a personal record in the 400-meter race of 56.99, the seventh-fastest time in the event in North Coast history, according to records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com. While historically great, she came up just short of moving onto the finals Saturday.

Analy senior Tatiana Avila finished 14th in the triple jump, two spots out of advancing, with a PR of 36-06.25, a five-inch improvement on her previous best, which is also a school record.

In the shot put, Rancho Cotate senior Siolo Lua also barely missed out on advancing. Her best mark of 38-06.25, three inches shy of her PR, was good for 15th place in the prelims.

“I feel like I could’ve done better, of course, there’s always a little more you can put in,” she said. “But I’m still proud of what I did to come here and what I did today.”

In the girls 4x100, Maria Carrillo finished in 48.96, their second-best time of the year, but missed out on advancing to the finals.

“We just came out here trying to do our best,” senior Kathryn O’Malley said. “Wasn’t the time that we hoped for, but we had fun and made it here. That’s what we were hoping for.”

Boys

It came down to the final jump, but Montgomery’s Fifer delivered when it mattered most. After scratching his first two attempts at 6-5, the Montgomery senior finally heeded the advice from his coach and cleared the mark to punch his ticket to the finals.