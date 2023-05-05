Prep track and field: Montgomery boys win first NBL championship title in 20 years; Maria Carrillo girls continue dominance

The North Bay League’s top athletes punched their tickets to the next stage of postseason competition at the NBL championships on a cool and cloudy Thursday evening at Rancho Cotate High School.

Just like last year, when Santa Rosa beat Maria Carrillo in the final event to claim the pennant, the boys race came down to the 4x400-meter race, the last event of the meet. Holding a six-point advantage in the team competition heading into the event, Montgomery placed just well enough to hold off Santa Rosa and Maria Carrillo and claim the team title.

The Vikings finished with 101 points to the Panthers’ 95 and the Pumas’ 93. It’s the first NBL championship title for the Vikings since 2003.

“This was definitely our goal all season when we saw that it was possible,” Montgomery head coach Melody Karpinski said. “We’ve definitely been getting the boys fired up since the beginning of the league season when we knew were going after this.”

“It was definitely a team effort across the board,” Karpinski continued. “Everyone performed really, really well today. In track, there’s always hiccups and there were some hiccups today, but then other people were able to pick up the slack.”

On the girls side, Maria Carrillo won its sixth NBL championship meet in the last 10 years after going a perfect 4-0 during league dual meets. They scored 203 points to runner-up Montgomery’s 123.

The Pumas boys also went a perfect 4-0 during dual league meets this season.

The top five finishers in each event advanced to the North Coast Section Redwood Area Meet next weekend at San Rafael High School. The top finishers there will advance to the NCS Meet of Champions for a chance to qualify for the state meet.

Full results from Thursdays meet are posted at redwoodempirerunning.com.

Boys

While they finished fourth in the 4x400 — three seconds behind winner Analy (3:28.61) — it was just enough for Montgomery to hold off Santa Rosa.

Senior Joey Bowser was a big part of the finish, as he anchored the 4x400 and made up some crucial ground.

“I usually worry more when there’s a guy behind me rather than a guy in front of me,” Bowser said. “Whatever they set me up with, we’re always just going to go hard, try to win.”

Senior Jude DeVries was another big piece of the puzzle for the Vikings. He took home two wins, in the 1,600 and 3,200, with times of 4:21.30 and 9:29.58, respectively, and finished second in a very competitive 800. Piner’s Jared Hayes took first in 1:58.42 and won the pole vault with the top mark of 11 feet, 6 inches.

The non-Viking headliner on the boys side was Rancho Cotate junior sprinter Jacob Pruitt, who ran one of the fastest times in area history in the 100.

The wheels on @_JacobPruitt_.



New PR and improves on his school record in a win in the 100. Time of 10.82. Previous PR was 10.90. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/WImyBoLUWj — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 5, 2023

He crossed the finish line in 10.82 seconds, improving on his previously held school and personal record. The time is also the ninth-fastest ever in Redwood Empire history and the second-fastest time ever in meet history, trailing only Mel Gray’s adjusted mark of 10.54 from 1967, per records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

Pruitt also won the 200 and anchored the 4x100 team in a win.

“I wasn’t expecting anything to happen today because I felt like garbage coming into it,” Pruitt said. “But luckily, kept my motto — “Have Fun” — and made sure I smiled through it, because if I smile through it, I know I’m relaxed.”

Local sprint fans were unfortunately robbed of a chance to see Pruitt race head-to-head with Cardinal Newman’s Gavin Doig, the reigning 100 champion in the NBL. Doig is sidelined with a season-ending injury but plans on running next year at Pomona College.

Cardinal Newman’s Liam Currie was another winner Thursday, taking the 400 title with a personal best of 49.85. Currie specialized in the 800 last year as a sophomore but has added the 400 to his repertoire. He outkicked Analy’s Owen Foley over the final 100 meters to take the win.

“That felt amazing,” Currie said of the PR. “We’ve been going for sub-50 seconds all season. That was my first time doing it.”

Other running winners Thursday included Rancho Cotate’s Sai Vadrawale in the 110 hurdles (15.31), Maria Carrillo’s Alexander Ong in the 300 hurdles (41.12) and Rancho Cotate’s 4x100 team (43.47). Santa Rosa also won the 4x800 relay, a new event this season, in 8:20.32.

In field events, Cardinal Newman dominated the throws, going 1-2 in the shot put and discus.