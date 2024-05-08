Dozens of high school student-athletes who shine bright on fields, tracks, running courses and in gyms and pools around the region gathered Tuesday night to be recognized at The Press Democrat’s All-Star Athlete Awards.

Of the more than 60 nominated athletes and scholar-athletes, eight were selected to receive scholarships from The Press Democrat. They are: large school girls scholar-athlete Natalie Farquhar, Cardinal Newman; large school girls athlete Taylor Boyce, Windsor; large school boys athlete Zack Homan, Cardinal Newman; large school boys scholar-athlete Owen Foley, Analy; small school girls athlete Kate Bruntlett, Sonoma Academy; small school boys athlete Jack Davis, St. Vincent; small school girls scholar-athlete Julia Bilal, Sonoma Academy; and small school boys scholar-athlete Logan Castro, Sonoma Academy.

Click through photos of the evening above.

Guest speakers at the event included Dr. Todd Weitzenberg, Chief of Sports Medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa and a lifelong athlete, and Carson Pforsich, a Sebastopol native and former Analy High School athlete, now coach, who spoke about mental toughness and his own journey after a devastating injury.

Look for more details about the eight winners and a list of all the nominees in Sunday’s edition of The Press Democrat.