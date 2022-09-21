Press Democrat prep football rankings: Rancho Cotate hangs on to top spot

Our high school football rankings don’t see much change after Week 4, but a preseason top-five team does leap back into the mix.

For the second straight week, the top four remain the same, even though one of them suffered its first loss of the year.

This upcoming Week 5 slate will also be somewhat abbreviated as a handful of our top teams have their byes.

We’re also now just weeks away from the start of league play, which should bring even more exciting games and movement in our rankings.

No. 1 Rancho Cotate (3-1)

Last week: No. 1, lost at Vanden 30-29.

Next up: at Pleasant Valley-Chico (3-1), Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (3-1)

Last week: No. 2, beat De Anza 49-20 on the road.

Next up: vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Windsor (2-2)

Last week: No. 3, beat Lincoln-San Francisco 42-3 at home.

Next up: at Skyline-Oakland (1-1), Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (4-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Oakland Tech 29-12 on the road.

Next up: vs. Montgomery (2-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Casa Grande (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Montgomery 44-35 on the road.

Next up: at Vintage (1-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble

Analy (3-1)

Last week: No. 5, beat Terra Linda 49-20.

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo (0-3), Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Casa Grande 44-35.

Next up: at No. 4 St. Vincent (4-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Petaluma (3-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Maria Carrillo 21-20.

Next up: vs. Justin-Siena (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (2-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Santa Rosa 28-25.

Next up: at No. 5 Casa Grande (2-1), Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (0-3)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Petaluma 21-20.

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa (1-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Despite its loss this week, Rancho Cotate stays as our No. 1 team. The Cougars fell by one point on the road to a defending state champion. Through the first four weeks of the season, they’ve clearly demonstrated that they’re the best team in the area. It’s their bye week, but they’ll be back in action Sept. 30 with their final nonleague game in Chico.

Cardinal Newman picked up a nice tuneup road win last week and will finally play a home game this week after starting the first month of the season on the road. It’s no easy task, however, as St. Mary’s-Stockton, a perennial powerhouse and a top-30 team in the state, comes to town.

Windsor also got a nice bounce-back win and heads into its bye week with a .500 record.

St. Vincent’s case to crack into our top three got stronger after a stellar win at Oakland Tech, but more quality wins are needed if they’re to unseat Windsor or Cardinal Newman. A win over Montgomery this week, a rematch of last year’s North Bay League-Redwood co-champions, would go a long way.

Casa Grande, a preseason top-five team, bumps Analy and returns to our top five after a huge win at Montgomery. The Tigers won big last week, but Casa’s victory over the Vikings carries more weight.

Analy and Montgomery are the next two teams in.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.