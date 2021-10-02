Rancho Cotate outlasts Pleasant Valley in duel of powerhouses

Rancho Cotate has faced test after test in a brutal non-league schedule this season and each time the Cougars have risen to the challenge.

Such was the case on Friday night as the Cougars handled a tough Pleasant Valley team 46-33 at Rancho Cotate High School to head into North Bay League Oak play next week with a 4-1 record.

While the final score might indicate a one-sided affair, that was not the case until late.

Pleasant Valley (2-3), a powerhouse from the Northern Section, capitalized on a few opportunities early in the second half to take a 27-26 lead. The Vikings had trailed 19-0 in the first half before battling back and looked poised to take control of the game in the second.

But the Cougars shook off the mistakes and kicked back into gear on both ends. They needed just six plays to respond to the Vikings’ touchdown with one of their own to retake the lead at 32-27. The Vikings then fumbled on their next possession and the Cougars need just two plays to find the endzone once again to make it 39-27.

For good measure, the hosts added one final score. After a fourth-down sack from Gino Mencarini, senior running back Ryan Kane coasted into the end zone from 25 yards out at the start to the fourth to put the game out of reach.

“Proud of our kids,” Hotaling said. “We weren’t phased. They made a little run on us but we kept plugging away and bounced right back. Our offense was great tonight, our defense needs some work but we knew that they’re a running team and would control the clock, and that’s how they were able to get back into it a little bit. But proud of our guys. Tough win.”

Kane finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns to go with 155 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also connected with Mencarini for a 2-yard touchdown pass to get the Cougars on the board in the first quarter.

When Kane wasn’t throwing touchdown passes, junior quarterback Liam Keaney was. He passed for 288 yards, 240 of which came in the first half, on 16-21 passing with two touchdowns. He also rushed for a pair from one and eight yards out.

As has been the case all season, his favorite target was junior wideout Sai Vadrawale. The shifty receiver finished with eight catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. His scoring grab was on a diving catch in the first half and all but one of his other seven receptions went for over 10 yards.

“Just get that kid the ball and great things are gonna happen,” Hotaling said.

A vast majority of the Cougars offensive yards came in the first half as they built a 19-0 lead by the start of the second quarter. Kane’s connection to Mencarini made it 6-0, a 22-yard score from Kane made it 12-0 and Vadrawale’s six-yard diving snag put Rancho firmly in the driver’s seat.

After a Pleasant Valley score, Keaney found Anais Walker for an 18-yard touchdown reception to make it 26-7, but the visitors responded on their ensuing drive to make it 26-14. Rancho had a chance to extend its lead but a 31-yard field goal attempt clanked off the right upright.

Out of the break, Keaney lost a fumble on the Cougars’ first drive and the Vikings converted that into a score. The Cougars then went three and out and a bad punt set the Vikings up for another quick score to give them their first lead of the night at 27-26.

But that would be as much success as the Vikings would have as it was all Rancho from there.

“We’ve faced adversity all year,” Kane said. “We weren’t phased by it. We knew we could come back. We knew we were the better team and that’s what we did.”

Rancho will head into its NBL-Oak opener against West County next week as winners of three straight.

“I’m really happy about our start,” Hotaling said. “4-1, and our only loss was in overtime to a very good team. We’re right where we want to be heading into league.”