Santa Rosa Dead Pelicans rugby club to play for Western US championship

A Santa Rosa rugby club is on the precipice of reaching this month’s national tournament in Florida.

The Santa Rosa Dead Pelicans adult club, drawing from around Sonoma County and the North Bay, will face a Utah squad this weekend for the USA Rugby League’s western conference title.

A victory would put the local club in the national tournament, set to take place Aug. 26 in Jacksonville.

The Dead Pelicans reached Saturday’s showdown by winning the Pacific Coast Rugby League’s California championship, going 5-0-1 for the season. The team, which has a roster of 31 to pull from for their 13-a-side competitions, began their summer campaign June 17.

Saturday’s game against the Provo Broncos begins at 1 p.m. at the For Pete’s Sake pitch at Comstock Middle School. Admission is free.