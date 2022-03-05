Santa Rosa Junior College men’s and women’s teams fall in playoffs

The seasons for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Santa Rosa Junior College came to heartbreaking ends on Thursday in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association regional playoffs.

Against Merced, the women battled back from an 11-point deficit, sending the game to overtime with an 18-9 fourth quarter but were outscored 9-4 in the extra period in a 67-62 loss.

Even more brutal, the men lost 66-65 to Los Medanos on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

The men’s team took their first lead of the game late in the second half at 58-57 before scoring the next seven points to open up an eight-point lead with just under four minutes left to play. But Los Medanos closed on a 9-0 run, capped by a tough contested three from the left side of the arc that hit nothing but net as the final buzzer sounded.

Game winner at SRJC. LMC hits a tough turnaround from Zack Martinez from behind the arc to win the game at the buzzer! @cccmbca LMC heads on to the next round to face CCSF pic.twitter.com/6FsBOTolJm — NorCal SportsTV (@NorCalSportsTV) March 4, 2022

“I thought our guys played really hard and competed,” said head coach Craig McMillan. “Played really good defense in the second half.”

Shannon Ferguson had 22 points, Garrett Siebels added 14 and Ed Turner finished with 12. The Bear Cubs end the season at 19-10 overall.

For the women, who finish the year 18-10, head coach Lacey Campbell was proud of how her team battled on Thursday, just like they had done over a tumultuous regular season navigating through constant COVID interruptions.

“Could not be prouder of this group,” Campbell said. “They kind of helped bring this program back to relevance and back to the state playoffs. … They fought through a lot this year.”

Montgomery grads Trinity Hawkins and Ashleigh Barr led the way as they have all season. Hawkins had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds while Barr had 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

VVAL releases all-league soccer teams

Casa Grande’s boys and girls were well-represented in the Vine Valley Athletic League all-league soccer teams that were unveiled earlier this week.

Headlining the group were seniors Nico Rahman and Taylor Ingram, who were named league MVPs for the boys’ and girls’ sides, respectively. Gauchos’ senior Alexis Garcia was also named the boys Offensive Player of the Year and Petaluma senior goalkeeper Silvana Sessi was named the girls Defensive Player of the Year.

In total the Casa Grande boys, who tied Vintage atop the league standings, had six all-league selections. Joining Rahman and Garcia on the first team were seniors Yahir De Leon and Mason Holbrook. Sophomore Hayden Holbrook and senior goalkeeper Bryan Gutiérrez made the second team.

Sonoma Valley had three all-league selections. Seniors Oscar Fernandez and Aidan Griggs received first-team honors while senior Joey Fiorito was named to the second team.

Petaluma’s Leo Deeik made the first team as the Trojans’ lone all-league selection.

The Casa Grande girls, who won the league title this year, also had six all-league players. On the first team with Ingram were seniors Mallory Jones and Jordan Ekelhoff as well as sophomore Heather Mahoney. Junior Katie Hancock and sophomore Gabby Gotshall made the second team.

Petaluma wasn’t far behind with five selections. Sister Megan and Natalia Efhan, a senior and freshman, respectively, both joined Sessi on the first team. Seniors Katrina Rodrigues and Hailey Barry were named to the second team.

For Sonoma Valley, senior Caroline Studdert and junior Lauren Johnston were first-team selections while senior Bella Brophy made the second team.

North Central League basketball all-league teams

Boys

NCL I

MVP

Dylan Muller, Sr., Cloverdale

First Team

Brody Breedon, Sr., Middletown

Cole Ketchum, Sr., Middletown

Luke Hoogendoorn, Sr., Middletown

Ethan Maize, Sr., Clear Lake

Gabe Wlodarczyk, Sr., Cloverdale

Joe Faso, Sr., Cloverdale

Will Meyer, Jr., St. Helena

Second Team

Lucas DaCosta, Sr., Middletown

Zane Robinson, Sr., Clear Lake

Caden Axell, Jr., Cloverdale

Charlie Knight, Jr., St. Helena

Honorable Mention

Shaun Stockley, Jr., Willits

Leandro Sanchez, Sr., Roseland University Prep

Luke Watkins, Sr., Kelseyville

Rhett Bennett, Sr., Ft. Bragg

Mason Barnes, Sr., Lower Lake

NCL I

Girls

Co-MVP

Paige Astley, Sr., Middletown

Jacie Clavelle, Sr., Ft. Bragg

First Team

Jaidyn Brown, Jr., Middletown

Mia Hoogendoorn, Fr., Middletown

Lucy Hendricks, Sr., Ft. Bragg

Maddie Triplett, Jr., Ft. Bragg

Sydney Howe, Sr., Clear Lake

Second Team

Montana Robles, Jr., Ft. Bragg

Lily Barrett, Sr., Willits

Skylar Williams, Jr., Middletown