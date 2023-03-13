A Santa Rosa teenager is a step close to realizing his dreams thanks to a gift from Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Thompson presented soon-to-be 16-year-old Braulio Noriega with a birthday surprise before Saturday’s game again the Milwaukee Bucks: a custom-basketball wheelchair. Noriega had his left leg amputated from above the knee because of cancer as a 6-year-old.

The teen hopes to compete playing wheelchair basketball in college and eventually in his home country of Mexico.

“I can't even describe how I felt,” an overjoyed Noriega said. “... There's so much emotional energy from him.”

The Warriors shared video of Noriega receiving the gift on social media over the weekend.

Klay & The Thompson Family Foundation surprised athletes from @CAFoundation before tonight's game with brand-new wheelchairs for playing sports. pic.twitter.com/VwZZSzx8jP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2023

The Warriors beat the Bucks 125-116 in overtime.