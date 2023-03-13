Santa Rosa teen gets custom-basketball wheelchair from Warriors’ Klay Thompson
A Santa Rosa teenager is a step close to realizing his dreams thanks to a gift from Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
Thompson presented soon-to-be 16-year-old Braulio Noriega with a birthday surprise before Saturday’s game again the Milwaukee Bucks: a custom-basketball wheelchair. Noriega had his left leg amputated from above the knee because of cancer as a 6-year-old.
The teen hopes to compete playing wheelchair basketball in college and eventually in his home country of Mexico.
“I can't even describe how I felt,” an overjoyed Noriega said. “... There's so much emotional energy from him.”
The Warriors shared video of Noriega receiving the gift on social media over the weekend.
The Warriors beat the Bucks 125-116 in overtime.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: