Sharks fall to Rangers 2-1

GIDEON RUBIN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 19, 2022, 10:45PM

SAN JOSE — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night.

Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1).

Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left to break up Shesterkin’s shutout bid. James Reimer stopped 41 shots.

Gauthier got the Rangers on the scoreboard with 6:03 left as he tipped Jacob Trouba’s hard shot from the point past Reimer for his third of the season.

Fox had an empty-netter with 1:07 left to put the Rangers up 2-0. It was his sixth.

Couture, standing on the right doorstep, then got a pass from Tomas Hertl from in front and quickly put it past Shesterkin for his ninth.

Hard hit

Sharks forward Nico Sturm went to the locker room after getting boarded by Rangers defenseman Ryan Carpenter late in the first period but returned to the game in the second. Carpenter was issued a two-minute penalty for boarding.

Notes

Rangers F Barclay Goodrow played at SAP Center for the first time since San Jose traded him to Tampa Bay on Feb. 24, 2020. ... Sharks D Mario Ferraro appeared in his 200th NHL game.

Up next

Rangers: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host Ottawa on Monday night.

