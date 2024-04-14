SAN JOSE — Rafael Navarro had two goals and an assist, Zack Steffen had his first shutout for Colorado and the Rapids beat San Jose 3-0 Saturday night.

Navarro was fouled in the area by goalkeeper William Yarbrough and converted from the penalty spot to give Colorado (3-2-3) a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. The 24-year-old Brazilian has scored three of his four goals (three from penalty kicks) this season in the past two games.

Cole Bassett’s header was blocked in front of the goal by defender Antônio Josenildo Rodrigues de Oliveira (known simply as “Rodrigues”), but leaked through to the back post, where Navarro poked it in to make it 2-0 in the 60th.

Bassett capped the scoring in the 80th minute when he ran onto a by played by Navarro on the right side and rolled a shot from the top of the area inside the far post. The 22-year-old homegrown in his seventh MLS season has scored in back-to-back games and has three goals this season.

Zack Steffen, in his first year with the Rapids after spending his first four MLS seasons with the Columbus Crew, finished with five saves.

Williams Yarbrough, who made 101 starts in goal for the Rapids across four seasons before being traded to San Jose in January, did not record a save for the Earthquakes.

San Jose (1-7-0) has lost three consecutive games since a 3-2 win over Seattle on March 23 that snapped a four-game losing streak to open the season.

Benjamin Kikanovic hit the post with a shot from outside the area on the left half in the 87th minute for the Earthquakes, who had 59% possession and outshot Colorado 21-12.