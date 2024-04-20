Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 12, No. 6 Maria Carrillo 1

The Cardinals finished off a sweep of the Pumas on Friday in emphatic fashion to stay unbeaten in NBL-Oak play.

Josh Jannicelli struck out 10 over five innings to earn the win while Diego Boardman had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Tanner Bradley also homered, Charlie Slater tripled with two RBIs and Madden White added a pair of RBIs for Cardinal Newman (13-4, 5-0).

The Cardinals have now outscored opponents 57-9 in league play.

Maria Carrillo falls to 9-7 overall and 2-4 in the NBL-Oak.

Newman has a big nonleague matchup set for Saturday against No. 2 Casa Grande (12-5).

Windsor 7, No. 3 Ukiah 0

Micah Sanders struck out 10 in a dominant complete-game shutout Friday over the Wildcats to salvage a key NBL-Oak series split.

Sanders allowed just three hits and two walks to improve to 4-2 on the year and lower his earned run average to 1.14. The junior right-hander also now has 51 strikeouts and 15 hits allowed in 37 innings pitched.

Sanders also doubled at the plate with an RBI, TJ Karriker had two hits with two RBIs and Clayton DeMars had two hits with an RBI to pace Windsor (7-6-1, 4-2) at the plate.

Canyon Loflin had two hits with a double for Ukiah (10-5, 2-3), which has now dropped three of its last four games.

Rancho Cotate 6, Analy 0

Luca Hermes retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced to cap a complete-game, two-hit shutout to finish off the sweep of the Tigers on Friday in NBL-Oak action.

Hermes struck out seven, walked none and didn’t allow a hit over his final 5⅓ innings on the mound. The senior also had two hits with an RBI at the plate to get it done on both ends for Rancho Cotate (8-9, 4-2).

Camden Henington added a pair of RBIs and Jaren Brown and Jett Derammelaere each added solo RBIs.

Technology 4, Credo 1

The Titans took over sole control of first place in the NCL II and created some drama in the league race as they avenged a loss to the Gryphons earlier in the season and extended their winning streak to six games.

Grayson Worden doubled with two RBIs and Cillian Shannon had three hits with two runs in support of starting pitcher Tyler Hankerson, who allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked six in 6⅓ innings pitched to earn the win. Damian Padilla closed things out to earn the save.

Technology is now 11-1 overall on the year and holds a half-game lead atop the league standings at 4-1 over Credo (9-2, 3-1) and Sonoma Academy (6-4, 3-1).

St. Helena 8, Middletown 1

Micah Marquez carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Saints scored four runs late to pull away and extend their winning streak to seven games Friday.

Marquez struck out 12, walked one and allowed one hit over six innings to earn the win and drove in a run at the plate. Xander Kelperis also doubled with two RBIs.

St. Helena is now 11-4 on the year and 9-1 in the NCL I, a half-game back of league-leading Kelseyville.

Other scores

Sonoma Academy 18, Calistoga 1

Fort Bragg 10, Cloverdale 3

Softball

No. 2 Casa Grande 11, No. 5 Petaluma 7

The Gauchos dug deep and rallied past the Trojans to finish off the season sweep of their crosstown rivals Friday.

After Petaluma (8-8, 3-4) scored four runs in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead, Casa Grande (7-2, 13-2) jumped back in front with a four-run sixth, highlighted by a go-ahead, two-out, two-run double from Abby McSweeney.

The Gauchos added two more runs in the top of the seventh for insurance. Lauren Ketchu had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs, Lila Partridge hit a three-run home run and Alex Giacomini had two hits with two RBIs. Partridge also earned the win in the circle as she finished out the final three innings.

For Petaluma, Jess Hamilton doubled with two RBIs, Karlee Caldwell and Tatum Mullins each had two RBIs and Taylor Pellonari had three hits.

The Gauchos have two big nonleague tests Saturday against state No. 25 Livermore (15-3) and Sheldon-Sacramento (11-7).

No. 3 American Canyon 13, Sonoma Valley 3 (6)

The Wolves hit three home runs Friday as they bounced back from their loss to Casa earlier in the week.

Aalayah Ramos, Alexandira Yra and Jaida Fulcher all went yard for American Canyon (13-4, 7-2). Ramos and Yra each finished with three RBIs and Fulcher two, while Deja Montgomery added three hits, including a double, with an RBI.

Yra also earned the win with four strikeouts and a hit in four innings pitched.

American Canyon is now tied with Casa Grande for second place in the VVAL.

Gianna Chiotti doubled with two RBIs for Sonoma Valley (9-9, 2-6).

No. 7 St. Helena 2, Clear Lake 1

Rosemary Vasquez scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to give the Saints a walk-off win and regain possession of first place in the NCL I.

St. Helena (12-4, 7-1) tied the game on an RBI double from Tahlia Smith in the fifth. Smith also struck out 11, walked eight and allowed four hits in a complete-game effort.

The Saints now hold a half-game lead over Clear Lake (8-4, 7-2) in the league standings.

Cloverdale 15, Lower Lake 9 (10)

The Eagles scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning to finally get the better of the Trojans in a marathon NCL I thriller Friday.

Lower Lake scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras, then scored two more runs in the bottom of the ninth to extend the game to the 10th.

Cloverdale (9-2, 5-2) was led by Rylee Reasoner (3-for-5, double, home run, two RBIs), Camryn Donahoo (2-for-6, double, three RBIs) and Toree Hatcher (2-for-5, three RBIs).

Other scores

Foothill 5, No. 1 Vintage 4

Archie Williams 9, St. Vincent 1

Napa 20, Justin-Siena 1

San Rafael 7, Windsor 0

