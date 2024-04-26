Prep roundup: Windsor boys golfers take league title despite narrow loss

The Cardinal Newman boys golf team won the day in its rematch with Windsor on Thursday, but the Jaguars won the league championship banner.

Windsor (9-1 North Bay League Oak division) was undefeated going into the match, which included a 186-198 win over Cardinal Newman (8-2) on April 9 at Windsor.

Even though the Jaguars did not go undefeated, they wrapped up their second consecutive NBL-Oak title despite Thursday’s 194-198 loss.

“We have had a very good season. We have clearly been better this season than last season,” Windsor coach Devin Savano said. “Our depth this year has shined through. That is why we won the pennant again this year.”

In the rematch, the Cardinals led most of the way during the nine-hole match at Fountaingrove, Cardinal Newman’s home course.

Cardinals coach Jake Carlson said he was disappointed his team didn’t win the league due to the two losses earlier in the season (Newman also lost to Maria Carrillo on March 28), but said the league season was a success overall.

“We are a Division 2 school competing in a Division 1 league,” Carlson said. “We feel great.”

The NBL-Oak Player of the Year award was won by Nick Savano of Windsor, the coach’s son. The senior (three shots over par for the season) shot a 38 on Thursday. He will play at Division II school Cal State Monterey Bay next year on scholarship.

“I am really happy for him,” coach Savano said of his son. “He has put in a lot of work since he was nine or 10 years old.”

Windsor’s other five golfers Thursday were Sam Wright (38), Jake Simkins (39), Jake Latz (39), Kadin Jones (44) and Adam Henry (44).

The medalist of the match was Cardinal Newman’s Ryan Bello (five shots over par for the season) who had the low score of 36. Bello, a senior, will play at Menlo College next year and was the NBL-Oak Player of the Year runner-up.

Cardinal Newman’s other five golfers were William Carlson (37), Grant Wilhelm (38), Jared Roy (40), Jon Rasso (43) and Chase Mandel (45).

“It was just fun to watch that lead group of Savano, Bello, Carlson and Latz,” Savano said. “It was a very exciting match.”

Wilhelm registered the biggest drama of the match with an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. Wilhelm made it in three shots thanks to a booming 200-yard drive on his second shot that placed the ball 18 inches from the cup.

“Wilhelm got a hold of that second shot,” Carlson said. “You don’t see a three-shot on a par 5 happen very often.”

Windsor finished the season with a team total of 124 strokes over par in 10 matches for a 12.4-over-par average. Cardinal Newman finished with 168 strokes over par for the season, and a 16.8 average.

“We had consistent play over all 10 league matches,” Savano said. “We had separation between our team and the No. 2 team (Cardinal Newman) on total strokes over par.”

Windsor will now move on to play in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs May 13 at Tilden Park in Berkeley. The Jaguars came in eighth out of 20 teams in last year’s Division 1 playoffs.

“We are turning our sights toward Division 1,” Savano said. “Our target is to win it — we should finish in the top five.”

Cardinal Newman heads to the NCS Division 2 playoffs May 6 at Peacock Gap in San Rafael. The top eight golfers from the Division 2 playoffs move on to play in the Division 1 playoff.

“We will see Windsor again,” Carlson said, alluding to the Division 1 playoff. “We (Windsor and Cardinal Newman) are both growing our programs.”

On April 29, the top 20 players from the NBL Oak and Redwood divisions will play in the league’s individual qualifier. The top four golfers there will advance to the Division 2 playoffs.

Maria Carrillo 190, Analy 196

Justin Sullivan earned medalist honors with a match-low 33 to lead the Pumas to win over the Tigers on Thursday at par-32 Sugarloaf.

Dominic Neri, 37; Aiden Padgett, 39; Langston Alexander, 40; and Mateo Rivas, 41, rounded out the counting scores for Carrillo.

Wade Lewis scored a 35 to lead Analy, followed by Devon Pennington, 36; Derek Reyff, 38; Darren Batman, 41; and Matthew Topham, 46.

Healdsburg 215, Piner 270

Grahame Highfield had the day’s low score with 37 to lead the Greyhounds past the Prospectors on Thursday at par-35 Healdsburg Golf Course.

He was followed by Beckett Little, 40; Alex Fitzpatrick, 44; Evan Barens, 45; and Ethan Overdorf, 49.

Piner was led by JM Vasquez, 49; Richard Marquez, 53; Alan Cortez, 54; Humberto Figueroa, 57; and Rafael Topete, 57.

Rancho Cotate 223, St. Vincent 225

The Cougars edged out the Mustangs in Wednesday’s match at the par-35 Petaluma Golf and Country Club.

Logan Christian led Rancho with a 40, followed by Austin Fettkether, 46; Mason Waters, 47; Nate Soiland, 45; and Mason Fettkether, 45.

St. Vincent’s Hudson Stipp earned medalist honors with a 38. He was followed by Chris Troy, 45; Sebastian Andrade, 47; Jack Hatcher, 47; and Bishop Gilfillan, 48.