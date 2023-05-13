Sonoma Raceway offers NASCAR ticket discount for college students

With the NASCAR Cup Series coming to Sonoma Raceway next month for the annual Toyota/Save Mart 350, track officials are offering on deal on tickets for college students.

Students with a valid .edu email address can purchase tickets for the June 11 race for $25 through the raceway’s website, sonomaraceway.com, and are asked to enter that email address during the purchase process.

The tickets are good for seats in what Sonoma has deemed its college section at the Turn 3 Terrace, a “prime location” for the road-course race.