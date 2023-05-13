Sonoma State softball eliminated in NCAA West Region tournament

It’s the end of the postseason road for the conference champion Sonoma State Seawolves.

Facing Azusa Pacific in an elimination game Friday, SSU fell 4-2 to exit the NCAA Division II Western Region tournament — a competition the Seawolves are hosting at their Rohnert Park campus.

The loss followed a 13-1 rout of SSU in Thursday’s opener, which forced the home team into Friday’s must-win game.

It was also the second upset to go against the third-seeded Seawolves, as Azusa was seeded No. 7 in the region and Thursday’s opponent, Cal State San Marcos, was No. 6.

SSU ends the year with a 35-14 record.