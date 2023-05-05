Sonoma State softball survives conference tournament’s opening day in extra innings

Walk it off, Rylee Nishimoto.

With the count 1-0 with two outs and teammate Sierra Moffett on second base in the eighth inning Thursday, the Sonoma State junior left fielder ripped a double to left center field and kept the Seawolves alive in the CCAA softball tournament, winning 6-5.

It was the perfect end to a furious comeback by SSU, which eliminated Cal State San Bernardino from the tournament in Carson.

In Thursday’s afternoon contest — the second of two opening games for SSU — the Seawolves found themselves down 4-0 early to San Bernardino, with the Coyotes breaking through in the third inning.

Sonoma State, however, answered in the bottom of the inning, when Cassidy Romano hit the first of her two two-run home runs to get SSU within two runs.

After the ʼYotes scored another run in the fourth, SSU’s Skylar Linnane hit a home run to bring the lead back to two.

Then, the Seawolves attacked in the fifth inning.

Down 5-3, Romano launched her second home run, tying the game at 5 and sending the Sonoma dugout into a frenzy. SSU then put two runners on but couldn’t bring them home.

It would stay tied at 5 throughout the seventh, prompting the extra inning and SSU’s late fireworks.

Nichole Sarra got the win in the circle for the Seawolves, going five innings while allowing one run on two hits.

Fresh off winning their first regular-season conference title in program history, Sonoma State had a game to forget in Thursday’s tournament opener, a 3-0 loss to Chico State.

In the first inning, a ball hit by Chico’s Grace Stover hit base runner Taylor Berens, who continued the play and scored. None of the umpires saw the ball hit Berens, so Chico ended up taking a 1-0 lead on a play that should have been an out.

It was all downhill from there for the Seawolves, who could only garner three hits in the contest. CCAA Player of the Year Anna Zoia-Buescher singled to left field in the third, Courtney Jack singled in the fifth and Cassidy Romano singled in the sixth.

“I think we came out a little flat,” Sonoma State head coach Jennifer Bridges said when speaking to CCAA Network after the game. “I think we have to figure out as a team how to come out stronger in inning No. 1, instead of having a bad inning and having to work out of it.”

One bright spot, however, was CCAA Freshman of the Year Charlie Johnson, who entered the game to pitch during the first inning. Johnson went the rest of the way, only allowing four hits.

Sonoma State will now have a break before they play Friday, as they await the loser between Cal State San Dominguez and Chico State. Those two teams play earlier in the day, while the Seawolves will start around 2:30 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.