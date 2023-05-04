Just days before the conference tournament down in Carson, the Sonoma State softball team practiced at its campus field in Rohnert Park.

With a sprinkling of rain coming in and out and the clouds in abundance, it seemed like a typical day for the mood to be down.

Not for the Seawolves. In fact, it was the complete opposite.

The 18 players were full of life, constantly pumping each other up during drills and dancing — each in their own way — to music blasting from the speakers.

On Tuesday, the choice of music was reggaeton, as Darell’s “Te Bote” played while assistant coach Bry Castro led the outfielders through a drill. The players will be the first to tell you, however, that the music choice varies.

“It depends on the day,” senior captain Courtney Jack said. “Sometimes country — we’re big into throwbacks.”

“Disco is for sure a fan favorite,” added Jordyn Martinez, also a senior captain.

It’s the type of team culture and chemistry that coaches dream of, and the fun-loving nature of the Seawolves has been a hallmark of their winning season.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of compliments throughout the year from umpires, other coaches and other teams about how good our chemistry is,” Martinez said. “To be able to see our chemistry through one game is kind of crazy. I really feel like it comes from our friendship, our family culture that we have here, and how we’ve grown throughout the season.”

And don’t worry about whether that chemistry translates to the field.

The Seawolves are in the midst of a historic season, winning the California Collegiate Athletic Association title for the first time in program history.

They went 23-8 in conference play this season and made Seawolf Softball Field a fortress, amassing an 18-2 record at home. Those 23 wins are the third most in program history.

They are currently ranked 15th in the nation in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II poll — and were ranked as high as 10th last week.

Check out @SSUsoftball's reaction to finding out they got three @goccaa awards!! #NomaNation 🔥🔥⬇️



Anna Zoia-Buescher - Player of the Year

Charlie Johnson - Freshman of the Year

Jennifer Bridges - Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/uJDFiobHPe — Sonoma State Seawolves (@SonomaSeawolves) May 3, 2023

Now, the Seawolves will look to add a conference tournament title this weekend. They are the top seed in the tournament, earning a bye in Wednesday’s first round.

While there are many factors to credit for the Seawolves’ success, perhaps none is more important than the play of Anna Zoia-Buescher. A Santa Rosa native who played at Santa Rosa Junior College and Montgomery High School, she is the first player in SSU history to win the CCAA Player of the Year award.

Zoia-Buescher is seventh in the nation in batting average with a mark of .486. She has also stolen 23 bases on 26 attempts and has 22 RBIs. She has been a brick wall in the outfield, with 55 catches, 50 putouts and a fielding percentage of .982.

“It’s a chip, it’s a chip on my shoulder,” the senior said about winning the conference award. “I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that there’s a lot of hype with the player of the weeks and little accolades that come out and can make your emotions spiral. You celebrate the moment, but there’s always more to come.”

In the circle, freshman Charlie Johnson has cemented herself as the third piece in a rotation that has combined for 21 complete games and 13 shutouts. Although she had started out of the bullpen, Johnson had a more-than-impressive stretch as a starter, going 69 straight innings without an earned run. That stretch gave her the lowest ERA in the country at the time, 0.27.

Her current ERA is 0.98 and her record stands at 9-3, earning her the conference Freshman of the Year award, also a first in program history.

“Being a freshman, it is kind of scary coming in and trying to start games,” said Johnson, a Rancho Bernardo native. “It’s a blessing to have a team of such great supporters. I don’t feel like a freshman on the field; I feel like I’m just part of them.”

Another five Seawolves were voted onto the all-conference teams. Joining Zoia-Buescher on the first team are Martinez, Giana Hays and pitcher Nichole Sarra. Martinez earned the second first-team selection of her career, Sarra is another part of the pitching rotation and Hays is having a career year, batting .424.

Alongside Johnson on the second team are senior shortstop Cassidy Romano and outfielder Rylee Nishimoto. Romano, the ultimate ironwoman, has played more than 170 games for the Seawolves at shortstop. Nishimoto, a native of Hawaii, has been arguably the most improved SSU player the past year.

They’re all led by the conference Coach of the Year, Jennifer Bridges, now in her 14th season with SSU. The honor is a first for her and the program, but she credits her experienced team for the success.

“I think this is a really special team because we have nine seniors, and that’s really rare for a softball team,” Bridges said. “Usually you have four to six, but to have nine seniors, I feel like I don’t have to do much this year ... there’s so much leadership, so much desire. They fight for each other, they work for each other, they love each other, and we are so good together.”

The Seawolves play their first game of the conference tournament at 10:30 a.m. Thursday against No. 4 Chico State.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.