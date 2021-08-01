Sonoma Valley’s Nikita Ducarroz wins bronze in BMX freestyle at Olympics

BMX freestyle rider Nikita Ducarroz, who grew up in the Sonoma Valley and competes for her father’s native Switzerland, won bronze in the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo on Sunday.

Ducarroz moved into second place with a first-run score of 89.20 on Sunday, but fell from her bike during her second run at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Japan. Final standings are based on a rider’s best run.

She watched as the next rider, Team USA’s Perris Benegas, completed her second run but could not top Ducarroz’s initial score.

Charlotte Worthington won gold with a score of 97.50, just edging out silver medalist Hannah Roberts of the U.S., who scored 96.10.

Ducarroz was born in France, grew up in Glen Ellen and became well known for her prowess on the soccer field. She now lives and trains much of the year in North Carolina.