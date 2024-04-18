College notebook: Crucial series coming up for SRJC baseball, SSU softball

The Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team picked up a massive series sweep last week over Modesto to remain in the hunt for the Big 8 Conference title as the final series of the regular season approaches next week.

The sweep for SRJC (25-10, 13-6) over Modesto, then the conference leader, has set up a three-way tie for second place in the conference standings. The Bear Cubs had won four in a row heading into the second game of their three-game series against third-place Sacramento City on Thursday night.

Conference-leading San Joaquin Delta held a 1½-game lead atop the standings heading into its penultimate game of the regular season Thursday. SRJC, along with Modesto, Folsom Lake and Sacramento, are all 13-6 in conference and have four games left to play after Thursday.

San Joaquin Delta’s magic number to win the conference was two heading into Thursday, and a win over Folsom Lake on Saturday would clinch the Big 8 title. A loss in either of its final two games would leave the door open for another team to make a move.

The Bear Cubs swept Modesto with wins of 6-3, 12-8 and 20-15 in 10 innings.

In the opener, Casa Grande grad Jordan Giacomini pitched six strong innings to earn the win and the Bear Cubs scored all six runs over the fifth to eighth innings.

The late-inning heroics continued in the final two games. The Bear Cubs broke an 8-8 tie with three runs in the bottom of the seventh in their 12-8 win, thanks to RBI knocks from Keenan Morris, Aidan Lombardi and Alex Leopard.

And in their 20-15 win, the Bear Cubs scored four runs in the top of the ninth to force extra innings and then scored seven runs in the 10th for the win. Modesto had plated seven runs of its own in the bottom of the eight to take a 13-9 lead.

Zane Bennett, a Casa Grande grad, hit two home runs in the win and had three in the series.

SRJC will wrap up the regular season with a three-game series against American River (9-25, 3-16) next week. The home finale is set for April 25.

SSU softball coming off bye

The Seawolves had their two-game series against Azusa Pacific canceled last week due to weather but are set to continue their hunt for their second consecutive regular-season conference title this weekend with a four-game series at Stanislaus State.

SSU is 23-15 overall and tied atop the conference standings at 16-10 with Cal State Dominguez Hills. Both teams have eight games left in the regular season.

