The Windsor boys basketball program is headed in a new but familiar direction.

The Jaguars announced Tuesday that former coach Steve Kramer would be returning to the program.

Kramer’s return follows the announcement that head coach Paul Holland stepped down ahead of this month’s start of the season.

Holland took over the program in 2020. No reason was given for his departure, and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

“(Holland) is no longer connected with Windsor High School,” principal Brian Williams said Tuesday.

Kramer coached Windsor from 1998-2012, and after that helped the program in a support role until 2018. He continued to serve as a physical education teacher at the school.

“Kramer has always been involved with Windsor athletes,” Jaguars athletic director Jamie Williams said. “I think the timing, although it might not be necessarily ideal for a change in leadership, it’s good that we have consistency in the program.”

The Jaguars will keep two current varsity assistants, Adam Lewis and Dante Mendoza, on board, and they will handle day-to-day operations.

“(Kramer) is overseeing the program, but the day-to-day operations are with our two current varsity coaches,” Brian Williams said.

The Windsor boys’ first scrimmage is Saturday and their first regular-season game is Tuesday.