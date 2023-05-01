Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom is frustrated he’s landed on the injured list with right forearm tightness.

“I want to be out there,” deGrom said Sunday, speaking to media a day after he was placed on the 15-day injured list. “There’s a little inflammation in there, so the goal is to get that knocked out here in the next few days and resume throwing. So, staying optimistic about it.”

DeGrom exited after 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Friday night, the second time in three starts he left early with an injury. During an outing at Kansas City on April 17, deGrom went four innings before leaving with right wrist soreness.

DeGrom was plagued by injuries the past two seasons with the New York Mets, throwing 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts.

“Obviously, the goal was to not go on the IL. The goal was to make 30-plus starts and put this team in position to win,” deGrom said. “It’s disappointing to not be able to do that right now, but stay optimistic about it. Everything structurally looks fine, so get a little bit of that swelling out of there and pick up from there.”

DeGrom signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers in December. He is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA over 30 1/3 innings in his first six starts with Texas.

Cardinals announcer Shannon dead at 83

Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was 83.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced his death Sunday. The team did not cite when he died or the cause of death.

“Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement.

Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, starting in 1972. That followed a short stint in the front office and a nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the first two seasons future Hall of Famer Stan Musial.

Shannon was the regular right fielder for the 1964 championship team and moved to third base in 1967, when St. Louis acquired Roger Maris and won the another World Series.

Yankees’ Judge remains sidelined

Yankees captain Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a mild hip strain, and a decision on whether he requires a stint on the injured list likely won’t come until Monday, manager Aaron Boone said.

“I know he came in feeling a little bit better today,” Boone said Sunday. “I’m sure he’ll go through everything and we’ll evaluate where we are.”

Brewers acquire P Megill from Twins

Pitcher Trevor Megill was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for cash and a player to be named.

Megill, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Triple-A St. Paul. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a roster spot for right-hander Brock Stewart.

Megill was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season and 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Chicago Cubs.

Ohtani hits 162-foot high home run

Shohei Ohtani hit a third-inning home run off Colin Rea that reached 162 feet above the field, the highest since Statcast started tracking in 2015, and helped the Los Angeles Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season on an 85.9 mph cutter from Rea (0-2). The ball left the bat with 114.3 exit velocity and a launch angle of 39 degrees, and after a hang time of 6.98 seconds it landed 413 feet away in deep center.

Milwaukee centerfielder Joey Wiemer and rightfielder Brian Anderson could only look up and watch.

Ohtani is batting .394 (13 for 33) in his last eight games with two doubles, one triple, three homers, seven RBIs and four stolen bases. He is hitting .294 with 18 RBIs this season, and the two-way star is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA in the mound.