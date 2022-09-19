NFL roundup: Tom Brady's temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints

Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

Brady, who had lost four straight regular-season meetings with the Saints, again struggled for the first three quarters of this latest, testy encounter between NFC South rivals.

Brady's frustration was clear when he was caught on camera throwing a tablet in the bench area.

And after his third-down incomplete pass early in the fourth quarter, Brady was shouting at Lattimore when running back Leonard Fournette entered the fray and shoved the Saints' star cornerback.

Jets 31, Browns 30

Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York past host Cleveland, which blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes.

Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over the middle on third-and-10.

Nick Chubb’s third rushing TD put Cleveland up by 13 with 1:55 left. However, rookie kicker Cade York pushed his extra point to the right, a miss that proved critical.

Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard TD with 1:22 left to pull the Jets (1-1) within 30-24. New York recovered the onside kick and Flacco, subbing for the injured Zach Wilson, drove to the 15 without any timeouts before hooking up with Garrett Wilson.

Greg Zuerlein made the deciding extra point to make it 31-30.

Jacoby Brissett threw a TD pass to Amari Cooper and finished 22 of 27 for 229 yards for the Browns (1-1).

Rams 31, Falcons 27

Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Ramsey intercepted a potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the end zone and Los Angeles held off a second-half rally attempt by visiting Atlanta.

Cooper Kupp had two TD catches for the Super Bowl champion Rams (1-1), who were beaten badly by Buffalo in their season opener.

Atlanta — which has started 0-2 for the third straight year — trailed 28-3 early in the third quarter.

Troy Anderson blocked a punt that Lorenzo Carter returned 26 yards for a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion pass from Marcus Mariota to Drake London brought the Falcons within 31-25 with 5:06 remaining.

Los Angeles turned it over on its ensuing drive when Darren Hall forced Kupp to fumble and recovered it at the Rams 37. On third-and-13 from the Rams 24, Mariota tried to find Bryan Edwards, but Ramsey picked off the pass.

Stafford completed his first 12 passes en route to going 27 of 36. Kupp had 11 catches for 108 yards and touchdowns on consecutive drives in the second and third quarters.

Patriots 17, Steelers 14

Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and visiting New England beat Pittsburgh.

The Patriots (1-1) haven’t lost consecutive games to start a season since 2001. They took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers (1-1), including a muffed punt in the third quarter by Gunner Olszewski that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris. That gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish.

Jones finished 21 of 35, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Nelson Agholor late in the first half.

Harris ran for 71 yards, most of them coming on a clock-chewing drive in the final minutes that let New England play keep-away as Pittsburgh’s defense sagged without injured star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers.

Giants 19, Panthers 16

Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play and host New York beat Carolina.

The Giants improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss.

Gano also hit from 52, 36 and 33 yards and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded in the second half after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game.

Baker Mayfield hit DJ Moore for a 16-yard touchdown for a 13-6 lead early in the second half for the Panthers (0-2). Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 31, 32 and 38 yards for Carolina, the last one tying the game at 16-all with 10:40 to play.

Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, had runs of 10 and 8 yards as the Giants responded with an 11-play, 37-yard drive to take the lead.

Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 15 carries for 102 yards.

Broncos 16, Texans 9

Russell Wilson overcame a slow start and a cascade of boos to lead host Denver past Houston in his uneven home debut.

The Broncos (1-1) were flagged 13 times for 100 yards, marking the first time in four years they’ve had back-to-back games with double-digit penalties.