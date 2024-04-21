Prep track and field: Runners, jumpers and throwers give their all at Viking Classic

Saturday’s 33rd annual Bryan Bradley Viking Track Classic at Montgomery High School featured a plethora of local competitors.

Indeed, with a full field of 61 schools from all around the Bay Area and Northern California, the packed gathering also saw meet, school and personal records all being broken under the sun.

Leading off the day’s field events was Cardinal Newman’s Santiago Adan, who ran away with the title after throwing the discus a whopping 175 feet, 6 inches. The mark is a new Viking Classic record and is just under Adan’s personal best of 176 feet.

Checking out the boys discus now, where all eyes are on @SantiagoAdan9



His throw here of 175 feet is a new meet record, and just a foot shy of his personal best (176) #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/DdO3F9eXWz — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 20, 2024

Santa Rosa’s Cooper Lee, who set a new personal best of 153 feet, 6 inches, took second place. Jake Joerger, Adan’s teammate at Newman, took third with a throw of 152-05. Maria Carrillo’s Beau Gleeson rounded out the top four with a best of 144-02.

Rancho Cotate’s Nina Bobbit, competing in the girls’ shot put, easily had one of the best days of all competitors. She hit a new personal best three straight times and ended up taking first place with a new PR of 33 feet, 10 inches.

Casa Grande’s Bailey Guerrero, who took fourth place in the girls’ 100-meter dash, won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1 inch. Rancho’s Sophie Velle took third place with a personal best of 15-3.75.

Petaluma’s Max Pedrotti-Jacobs continued his stellar form at pole vault this season, setting a new personal-best height of 13 feet, 4 inches. That’s almost a foot better than Casa Grande’s Townsend Miller who cleared 12 feet, 6 inches for second place.

Locals continued to shine when the action shifted to the track.

Analy’s Cormac Gaylord had to battle down the final 100 meters to secure second place in the 1,600 with a time of 4:24.62, a new personal best for the junior. He finished less than 15 seconds behind winner Lucas Cohen of Albany. Fourth-place finisher Ome Zuniga of Santa Rosa also ran a personal best, finishing with a time of 4:26.71.

Montgomery’s Ariana Rogina set a new school record while finishing first in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 16 seconds flat.

Her teammate, Seelah Kittelstrom, ran a 5:15.60 to take second in the 1,600-meter event, less than three seconds behind winner Ella Mogannam of Lick-Wilmerding. Petaluma’s Reilly Kreutz made the podium in third place with a time of 5:17.73.

Monty’s Xander Newman took 5th in the 110m hurdles. His teammate, Ariana Rogina, took first in the 100m hurdles #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/IAfNx6oSAw — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 20, 2024

In the boys’ 400-meter race, it was all Liam Currie. The Newman senior set a new personal record as he took first place in a blistering 49.06 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Currie was part of a Newman 4x100 squad that took third place. He teamed up with Jonah Bertoli, Zack Homan and Zion Cargill to hit a final mark of 44.33 seconds. Windsor, Rancho Cotate and Santa Rosa finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, in the event.

The girls’ 800-meter race was quite competitive, with Maria Carrillo freshman Ashlin Mallon setting a new personal best of 2:17.89 in a first-place performance. Monty’s Amrie Lacefield took second with a time of 2:20.42.

Vintage’s Kit Parker, a junior, took third place in the boys’ 100-meter dash with a mark of 11.07 seconds — an average of 2.6 meters per second.

You can find full results from the Viking Classic here, including official results, entries and team scores.

