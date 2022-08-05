Trey Lance’s demeanor encourages 49ers coaches; Brian Griese empathizes with Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan’s assistant coaches spread out inside Levi’s Stadium’s auditorium for 60 minutes of interviews with the media Thursday. Heck, if they can handle that pressure, then a game on Sundays will be a breeze, right?

Actually, that annual access to Shanahan’s staff offers a treasure trove of insight. So, while players got the day off from practice, here are a dozen things we learned a week into training camp:

1. LANCE’S ‘SPECIAL’ DEMEANOR

Trey Lance’s new quarterbacks coach, Brian Griese, is really encouraged by what he’s seeing, and even though only half of Lance’s passes were completed through seven practices, that good and bad offered a peek into how the first-year starter copes.

“I’ve been really encouraged by his demeanor. That’s impressive for a young man his age. That’s not natural,” Griese said of Lance, 22. “The way he interacts with his team, the way he operates on the field, the way he responds when he makes a mistake — all those things are very, very positive, on top of his physical abilities, which are significant.”

Griese is a former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster and now a first-year assistant. He noted how NFL quarterbacks’ emotions can run the gamut, from the wild high of a Brett Favre to QBs who are “flatliners.” Lance is revealing his style each snap, and his ability to compartmentalize his role and responsibilities are evident.

“For someone his age, 22 years old,” Griese said before stopping himself. “Look, he doesn’t have it down, guys. We’re continuing to grow at that. But he has a foundation and base that’s really impressive. He’s got an appropriate amount of understanding of timing and moments. He doesn’t get too low, too high. That’s pretty cool to see.”

2. GRIESE ON GAROPPOLO

Two months ago, Griese said he’d yet to speak with Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s throwing on the side at camp while awaiting a trade or release. Have the two talked yet? “I texted him. But I left that between Jimmy and Kyle,” Griese said of Garoppolo’s awkward limbo. “I have a huge amount of respect for Jimmy. I was in a situation where I knew I wasn’t going to be on a team, and I was let go late in the process, after June 1 for salary cap reasons. I remember how hard that was.

“We all want to know where we’re going to play, where we’re going to be. Now this has gone on, so it’s very difficult for Jimmy,” Griese added. “I have a lot of empathy for the situation he’s in. I know what he’s meant to this organization, to this locker room, to the Bay Area. So I hope this is resolved as soon as possible, and he finds a place that works for him. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

3. MASTER THIEVES

Safeties account for 5-of-11 interceptions produced so far at camp by an intentionally greedy defense.

“Our guys are attacking the ball more than we have in the past,” safeties coach Daniel Bullocks said. “We had nine interceptions last year, ranked 26th. We need to do a better job finishing the ball and winning at the point of attack. Our guys now are confident they can go make a play on the ball.”

Safeties with interceptions: Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore (two) and Tayler Hawkins. By the way, Bullocks confirmed that longtime cornerback Dontae Johnson is being viewed this camp as a safety, though he’ll also split time at nickel.

4. TRENT THE SCOUT

Trent Williams is not only an All-Pro left tackle but also a savvy scout, according to Chris Foerster, the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

“His study of opponents is unbelievable,” Foerster said. Every week, I have the guys — it’s not an original idea — you have your guys do a scouting report. I assign, ‘You do a defensive lineman, you a defensive lineman.’ Every Friday night we read them. I don’t need a book on them, just what is our approach or attack going to be. Trent’s the best. It’s not even close, how on point he is of what (the opponent) is trying to do and what you need to do to block him.”

5. HOORAY FOR TURAY

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is “really happy” with his unit’s start to camp, including early signs that rookie Drake Jackson “shows up around the quarterback a lot.” One off-the-radar name to watch is defensive end Kemoko Turay, who had 12 sacks and a very serious ankle injury in his previous Colts tenure.

Kocurek on Turay: “Pass rush length, pass rush get-off, explosive dude out of his staff, a guy that can bend the edge and can threaten the quarterback from an outside edge. … He’s consistently going to the ball with a purpose … and making something happen when he gets there.”