Warriors make a quick Vegas trip to party before championship parade

Waking up for the Warriors' championship parade on Monday morning might be tough for the Golden State players who haven't stopped partying since they clinched the title on Thursday.

After a raucous night in Boston, the decidedly hungover team landed at home in the Bay Area on Friday. But it was a quick turnaround for some, who then hopped on the short flight to Las Vegas to party on Saturday night.

Instagrams show Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, among others, hitting up the Vegas club scene over the weekend. Thompson posted a photo with Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar, who appears to have also met up with the squad at Carversteak, a restaurant inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

Afterward, the Warriors contingent hit up Zouk Nightclub, which was decked out especially for Golden State.

The Vegas trip did double duty for Poole, who celebrates his 23rd birthday today. By all appearances, it looks like the team had a rollicking time in Sin City: Bjelica posted this delightful photo of Klay with his eyes fully closed behind sunglasses.

The Warriors championship parade kicks off at 11:20 a.m. Monday on Market Street in San Francisco. You can find all the details for the parade here.