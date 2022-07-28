Warriors’ Stephen Curry. Ayesha Curry turned their A’s first pitches into an adventure

Representing their charitable foundation, Stephen and Ayesha Curry threw out the first pitch at Wednesday’s Oakland A’s game. While it wasn’t quite an all-time disaster, their wires clearly got crossed.

Steph and Ayesha Curry definitely did not practice their simultaneous first pitches pic.twitter.com/KilFxJS79n — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 27, 2022

With separate catchers lined up for both Currys, Ayesha threw a pitch to Steph’s catcher, A’s manager Mark Kotsay. Seconds later, her husband threw a pitch a good two feet outside, forcing Kotsay to make an impressive stop. First base coach Eric Martins, never targeted behind the plate, had to settle for a handshake and photo with the Currys.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, raised in Oakland and Steph’s longtime Warriors teammate who joined the Lakers this summer, immediately remembered Curry’s jokes from last year. Toscano-Anderson lobbed in an eephus pitch last August, causing Curry to say, “I’m taking that straight over the left field wall with the meanest bat flip you’ve ever seen. Bautista style” at the time.

“I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch,” Toscano-Anderson joked on Instagram Tuesday.

It was all laughs at the Coliseum, as the A’s continued their mysteriously red-hot ways by jumping out to an early lead over the Houston Astros. Curry showed off a decent swing in batting practice, which Kotsay was asked about.

“He’s already late, so we’re going to fine him for being late,” Kotsay joked. “He’s not in the lineup ... Probably wait for him to come off the bench.”