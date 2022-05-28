West County duo qualifies for finals at CIF State Track and Field Championships

Out of the eight standouts from Sonoma County who qualified for the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis this weekend, three will be competing in the finals on Saturday.

West County seniors Ellie Roan and Carolina Dawson both punched their tickets to the finals with qualifying performances in the prelims on Friday.

Roan advanced in the discus with a personal record of 133 feet to finish seventh overall, while Dawson finished 11th in the 800-meter race with a personal record of 2 minutes, 13.89 seconds. The top 12 in each of those events moved on to Saturday’s finals.

Roan also competed in the shot put but finished 20th out of the field of 25, with a top throw of 37 feet.

The third Sonoma County athlete competing on Saturday is Montgomery freshman Hanne Thomsen. She’s the No. 4 seed in the 3,200, an event that doesn’t hold a Friday prelim.

In other results from Friday:

Sonoma Academy sophomore Athena Ryan finished 19th out of 27 runners in the girls 1,600 with a time of 5:03.74.

Maria Carrillo junior Elianah DeMange ran a 58.57 in the 400 to finish 20th out of the field of 25.

Maria Carrillo junior Lily Mulligan topped out in the pole vault at 11-9 to finish tied for 15th.

On the boys side, Cardinal Newman senior Albert Beerbower finished just short of qualifying for the finals in shot put, placing 13th with a toss of 50-03.5.

Santa Rosa senior Jordan Zamora finished 21st out of 22 in the discus with a throw of 141-08.

